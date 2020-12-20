Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners come with an asterisk: LAFCA didn’t consider all the Oscar contenders

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 46th annual awards on Sunday (Dec. 20). These California-based reviewers are the second major critics group to reveal their list of winners, as their New York counterparts went first on Friday (Dec. 18). While the Gotham critics named the indie flick “First Cow” as Best Picture, the west coasters opted to award their top prize to a TV series: “Small Axe,” a 5-part anthology series that streamed on Amazon.

As with the New York Film Critics Circle, these awards followed the calendar year ending December 31, and not the extended eligibility calendar for the Oscars that runs till February 28. So LAFCA didn’t consider films that are coming out in the next two months including “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “Falling,” “French Exit,” “Joe Bell,” “The Little Things,” “The Mauritanian,” “Pieces of a Woman,” “Supernova,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “The White Tiger.” Keep that in mind when making or updating your 2021 Oscar predictions.

Last year LAFCA previewed the Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards when it went with “Parasite.” Prior to that the L.A. critics had lined up with the Oscars in both 2016 and 2017, when they foretold the upsets by “Spotlight” and “Moonlight” over frontrunners “The Revenant” and “La La Land,” respectively. In 2018, the Los Angeles crowd went for “Roma,” while the academy favored “Green Book.”

The group has only correctly predicted the eventual Academy Award champ eight other years: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976), “Rocky” (1977), “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1980), “Terms of Endearment” (1984), “Amadeus” (1985), “Unforgiven” (1993), “Schindler’s List” (1994) and “The Hurt Locker” (2010). So while these kudos may give a contender a major boost, they’re not exactly an accurate barometer when it comes to winning your office Oscar pool.

Like the New York Film Critics Circle, the members of the LAFCA met for a marathon voting session that led to multiple ballots for each race. Below, the full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners for 2020, and the runners-up in each race.

BEST PICTURE

“Small Axe”

Runner up: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Runner up: Steve McQueen, “Small Axe” (Prime Video)

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Runner up: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Runner up: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Glynn Turman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Runner up: Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Runner up: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell

Runner up: “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features) – Eliza Hittman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Small Axe” (Prime Video) – Shabier Kirchner

Runner up: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

BEST FILM EDITING

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Yorgos Lamprinos

Runner up: “Time” (Amazon Studios) – Gabriel Rhodes

BEST SCORE

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Runner up: “Lovers Rock” (Prime Video) – Mica Levi

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt

Runner up: “Beanpole” (Kino Lorber) – Sergey Ivanov

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Runner up: “Soul” (Pixar)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Runner up: “Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Beanpole”

Runner up: “Martin Eden”

NEW GENERATION

Radha Blank, “The 40-Year-Old Version”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?