Luca and Alessandra ‘oozed sensuality’ during their steamy ‘World of Dance’ tango during Qualifiers [WATCH]

The Italian duo Luca and Alessandra have been performing together for longer than many of their “World of Dance” rivals have even been alive. They’ve been dancing with each other for 26 years, since they were children, and as we often see from dance partners on this show, their partnership moved off the dance floor as well: they’re married, though Alessandra admits that she initially turned him down. Hear that, fellas? All you have to do is tango for a couple of decades to get the girl. But did they get a spot in the next round of competition when they performed during Qualifiers? Watch their performance above.

Jennifer Lopez liked them so much that she was commenting on the dance’s storyline throughout their routine. “I loved the connection that you guys have,” she told the duo. “Obviously it shows that you guys have been dancing together for a long time, and this passion that you have … There were certainly moves in there actually that I hadn’t seen before.” Ne-Yo thought the couple “oozes sensuality.” Derek Hough noticed some Argentine tango influence in the choreography and was even more impressed when they told him they’re not normally Argentine tango dancers but brought out the big guns in their choreography for this competition.

So did Luca and Alessandra make it through to the next round, the Duels, where they’ll have to go head-to-head against another act in a single-elimination battle? After those compliments from the judges there really wasn’t any doubt. Lopez, Hough and Ne-Yo all emphatically said yes. Do you also think this duo has the potential to win the entire competition?

