Is Luke Bryan right that Louis Knight will become ‘American Idol’s’ ‘biggest star’ of all time? [WATCH]

Singer-songwriter Louis Knight, who delivers pizzas in his free time, dropped by “American Idol” during the Season 18 premiere and wowed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Indeed, Luke even declared the 19-year-old to be the reality TV show’s “biggest star” ever following his audition of his original song “Change,” which he wrote about his friend Russell who committed suicide. Do YOU agree with Luke, or is he way over his head? Watch Louis’s audition video above and then give us your take down in the comments section.

“I think you might be the biggest star we’ve ever had on ‘American Idol,'” Luke told the London native who moved to Philadelphia eight years ago. “I have chill bumps telling you you’re a star.”

“Wow, Mr. Luke,” Lionel chimed in, though he didn’t necessarily echo Luke’s sentiments. “From a songwriter, you’re onto something big. Your parallels when you write, your actual lines leading up to your hook, fabulous. Just do more of it to control your destiny.”

Katy proclaimed that Luke’s statement was “bold” but that she “kind of” agrees. She then added, “I wouldn’t go so far as say you are the biggest star we’ve seen in these three seasons. Gotta keep you humble. Gotta keep you wanting it. But I really appreciated your original song. I appreciated the sentiment of it, the feeling of it.”

The judges then unanimously agreed to send the One Direction lookalike to Hollywood, where he’ll compete against all of the dozens of aspiring artists who make it through this initial audition round.

“You know what’s gonna be so fun?” Katy asked while smiling from ear to ear. “In like five years when you’re a fat star and you won’t talk to all of us, looking back at this clip.” Louis stayed humble as he walked out of the room, thanking the judges for their time and saying he looks forward to Hollywood Week.

In his “American Idol” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about the performance: “Up next is a 19-year old pizza delivery guy from London (who now lives in Philadelphia) named Louis Knight. He’s singing an original song about his friend Russell who recently committed suicide. Louis is a talented piano player and the judges look impressed by his voice. Luke says he might be the biggest star that they’ve ever had on ‘American Idol,’ but that’s a bit of a stretch. Louis gets a bit ‘YES’ to Hollywood.”

