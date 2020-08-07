Mahershala Ali (‘Ramy’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Mahershala Ali is entering the “Ramy” episode “Little Omar” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed May 29 and was the third episode of the second season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, the Sheikh (Ali) and Ramy are praying for Nico. Later they go to visit him in the hospital room, where they ask to pray by his bedside since he is brain-dead. The duo then visits Dennis in prison, and he spills several secrets. After looking for the dog Boomer for Dennis’ sake, the Sheikh wonders if his teaching relationship with Ramy is not wise.

Ali has two nominations this year with another for producing “We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.” He previously had bids for “House of Cards” and “True Detective.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and rookie contender William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

