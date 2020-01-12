Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User jhaddad for an amazing score of 93.33% when predicting the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards winners on Saturday. He is just ahead of four people — Daniel Montgomery, remm824, Katie Regan and Mbernalcruz — at 86.67% and has a great point score total of 6,373 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these MUAHS champs in 5 film categories and 10 TV categories in downtown Los Angeles. Our top scorer got 14 out of 15 of these correct, only missing for Best TV Series Period Character Make-Up (choosing “Game of Thrones” over “Fosse/Verdon”). That means he got all of the film categories correct, including the three victories for “Bombshell,” plus one each for “Downton Abbey” and “Joker.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Editors predicting, the first spot as mentioned above is held by Daniel Montgomery. Zach Laws is in second place with 66.67%. Joyce Eng and Matt Noble are tied with 60.00%. We then have Susan Wloszczyna and myself at 53.33%. Marcus Dixon and Paul Sheehan follow with 46.67%. Rob Licuria is next at 26.67%. See Editors’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions