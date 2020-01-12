Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Complete list of 2020 winners and nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild is the first industry group to announce winners for the 2020 awards season. The ceremony is being held in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, January 11. Follow along with our updating live blog below as we reveal the champs in film and television categories. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest winner results (indicated with gold color and XX).

Two films — “Bombshell” and “Rocketman” — reaped three bids apiece with the MUAHS guild. Both contend for special makeup effects. The former figures in both contemporary makeup and hair styling while the latter does likewise on the period/character side.

Six films are two-time nominees: “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Downton Abbey,” “Hustlers,” “John Wick: Parabellum,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Avengers: End Game

Bombshell

Hustlers

John Wick: Parabellum

Us

BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Dolemite Is My Name

Downton Abbey

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST FILM SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Bombshell

Captain Marvel

The Irishman

It: Chapter Two

Rocketman

BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Bombshell

Hustlers

John Wick: Parabellum

Joker

The Laundromat

BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Dolemite is My Name

Downton Abbey

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Big Little Lies

Euphoria

Grace and Frankie

The Handmaid’s Tale

Russian Doll

BEST TV SERES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: 1984

Chernobyl

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Fosse/Verdon

BEST TV SERIES SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: 1984

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Big Little Lies

Black-ish

Empire

Grace and Frankie

The Handmaid’s Tale



BEST TV SERIES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: 1984

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

GLOW

Pose



BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

World of Dance

BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Deadwood: The Movie

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Patsy and Loretta

Rent: Live

Saturday Night Live

BEST TV SPECIAL SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Celebrity Big Brother

2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Paddleton

Saturday Night Live

6 Underground

BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

America’s Got Talent

Dancing with the Stars

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

World of Dance

BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Deadwood: The Movie

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

Patsy and Loretta

Rent: Live

6 Underground



PREDICT the Oscars nominations; change them until January 13

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions