Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Complete list of 2020 winners and nominees [UPDATING LIVE]

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild is the first industry group to announce winners for the 2020 awards season. The ceremony is being held in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, January 11. Follow along with our updating live blog below as we reveal the champs in film and television categories. Keep refreshing your screen for the latest winner results (indicated with gold color and XX).
Two films — “Bombshell” and “Rocketman” — reaped three bids apiece with the MUAHS guild. Both contend for special makeup effects. The former figures in both contemporary makeup and hair styling while the latter does likewise on the period/character side.
Six films are two-time nominees: “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Downton Abbey,” “Hustlers,” “John Wick: Parabellum,” “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”
BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Avengers: End Game
Bombshell
Hustlers
John Wick: Parabellum
Us
BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Dolemite Is My Name
Downton Abbey
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST FILM SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Bombshell
Captain Marvel
The Irishman
It: Chapter Two
Rocketman
BEST FILM CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Bombshell
Hustlers
John Wick: Parabellum
Joker
The Laundromat
BEST FILM PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Dolemite is My Name
Downton Abbey
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
Big Little Lies
Euphoria
Grace and Frankie
The Handmaid’s Tale
Russian Doll
BEST TV SERES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
American Horror Story: 1984
Chernobyl
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Fosse/Verdon
BEST TV SERIES SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
American Horror Story: 1984
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
BEST TV SERIES CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
Big Little Lies
Black-ish
Empire
Grace and Frankie
The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST TV SERIES PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
American Horror Story: 1984
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
GLOW
Pose
BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
World of Dance
BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP
Deadwood: The Movie
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Patsy and Loretta
Rent: Live
Saturday Night Live
BEST TV SPECIAL SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS
Celebrity Big Brother
2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Paddleton
Saturday Night Live
6 Underground
BEST TV SPECIAL CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING
America’s Got Talent
Dancing with the Stars
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
World of Dance
BEST TV SPECIAL PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING
Deadwood: The Movie
Live in Front of a Studio Audience
Patsy and Loretta
Rent: Live
6 Underground
