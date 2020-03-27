Who’s who on ‘Making the Cut’: Meet the 12 designers competing for the million-dollar grand prize on Amazon

The new fashion competition show “Making the Cut” premieres on Amazon on Friday, March 27. So who’s competing for the grand prize? Click above to meet the 12 designers vying for the title, which we’ll be updating weekly as designers are eliminated from the competition.

“Making the Cut” stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who previously hosted “Project Runway” for 16 seasons and won the Emmy for Best Reality Host in 2013. But then the show’s production company, the Weinstein Company, went bust after Harvey Weinstein‘s history of sexual misconduct was revealed at the start of the #MeToo movement. The show ultimately went back to its original network, Bravo, after spending several seasons on Lifetime, but Klum and Gunn decided not to come back with it.

Model Karlie Kloss and season four “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano took over as “Runway” host and mentor, respectively, and Klum and Gunn took their fashion expertise to “Making the Cut” on Amazon, which has a slightly different focus. Just like on their previous show, designers will compete for fame and fortune in a series of challenges, but the grand prize is larger ($1 million), the designers are already established pros in the industry, and Amazon will step in on the retail side as well, selling the winning looks from every challenge. At the end of the season they’ll sell the winning collection of the ultimate victor.

Klum is host and judge yet again. Joining her on the judging panel to help decide the winners and losers are legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress and socialite Nicole Richie, French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld and fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra. What do you think of this field of contestants? And who do you think is going to win?