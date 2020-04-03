‘Making the Cut’ episode 3 recap: Whose ‘Collaboration’ was a ‘recipe for disaster’ when designers teamed up?

Ten “Making the Cut” designers advanced to episode three of the fashion competition series, which premiered April 3 on Amazon. So what do you do with an even number of style mavens? You pair them up of course. In this show’s very first team challenge, the contestants had to work together, which worked out better for some than it did for others. Read our recap below for all the minute-by-minute developments.

1:01 — “Welcome to the Pont des Arts bridge. I just love being in Paris,” says Heidi, welcoming the remaining 10 designers to this picturesque location. Their next fashion show will be nearby along the Seine. And the theme for the challenge is, yes, that fashion design show staple — the team challenge. Or as Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are calling it, collabs. “I don’t collaborate well with others,” says Jonny Cota in a confessional. Perhaps sensing what all the designers are thinking, Tim insists, “I wouldn’t like it either, but we’re doing it!” He and Heidi decided the collaborations to force the designers out of their comfort zone. The teams will make three-look mini collections. One of the looks must be accessible, and the winning look will be sold on Amazon.

3:06 — Announcing the teams: Jonny and Megan Smith, Sabato Russo and Sander Bos (simple elegance meets alien doughnuts, I’m looking forward to this team-up), Will Riddle and Esther Perbandt, Troy Hul Arnold and Josh Hupper, Rinat Brodach and Ji Won Choi. Pairing designers with opposing aesthetics, Tim is hoping that “one plus one equals ten, so this is meant to ramp everybody up … Think big!”

5:43 — The collabs seem pretty drama free so far. Will is looking forward to teaming up with the winner of the first two challenges, while Sabato and Sander have already dubbed themselves Papi and Bebe. Jonny got reamed in episode two for making another leather jacket for “Haute Couture,” so I’m worried when Megan says she wants him to make a leather jacket for one of their looks this time, but Jonny thinks her feminine touch will work wonders for him, and he can give her style a punk edge. And Will is excited to marry Troy’s tailoring to his feel for color; Will and Troy have flown under the radar so far, so I’m looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.

6:54 — SPOTLIGHT ON TROY: He’s a professor at Parsons in New York City, using the money from that to support his brand. His customer is a confident woman who “knows what she likes” but “stands out above the rest.” He grew up poor in Brooklyn; his mother was a housekeeper for wealthy families, which gave him exposure to fashion from an early age. But even though he teaches at a prestigious school, he still goes back home to the projects in Harlem where his studio is his bedroom. So he’s an accomplished designer, but it sounds like this opportunity could really explode his career even more than some of the others in the competition. Now I’m really excited to see what more he has to offer.

9:25 — “I think it’s important to be able to collaborate with other people because nobody wants to work with a dick,” says Will. A valuable life lesson for all of us working in any field: don’t be a dick. Indeed, Esther is willing to step out of her comfort zone working with Will. She’s even willing to entertain using an actual color, which honestly I’d love to see.

10:16 — SPOTLIGHT ON JOSH: He’s been working in fashion since he was 22. His brand Babyghost was founded in 2010, selling globally, but with most sales in China. “Generally speaking, people with a lot of tattoos fall into one of two categories: criminals and very sensitive people. And it helps, mostly because people are scared of them and they leave you alone,” he says, on the verge of tears. We didn’t get to know him that well in the first two episodes. Clearly there’s a lot there under the surface, and I’m rooting for him and Troy to make names for themselves this challenge.

12:50 — “I love it when he visits the sweatshop,” says Sander after Sabato brings him more sewing work to do. Sander has more experience at the sewing machine, so he seems to be doing the heavy lifting at the moment. Sabato even goes upstairs to scroll on his phone. “If I have to drag this bitch all the way to the finish line, I will,” Sander explains. There’s a similar imbalance between Troy and Josh: Troy is better at sewing and pattern-making, so Josh wants to make sure he makes Troy’s life easier. But Troy’s day job is teaching, so hopefully he won’t mind.

DAY TWO

18:40 — Tech packs come back, and Sander and Sabato find that a lot of their work hasn’t been done by the seamstress. Turns out that was Sabato’s fault since he mistakenly put everything in one bag instead of two. The teams all had two seamstresses, but they ended up giving everything to one of them, so Sander decides to put it together himself. Sabato seems to be falling down on the job after he was so solid and reliable in the first two challenges. “It is what it is. Everybody makes mistakes,” says a very understanding Sander, who has clearly taken Will’s wisdom to heart: don’t be a dick. But I’d love to see the “Hell no” look on the seamstress’s face when they opened that pack and saw they were being asked to do double their usual work.

20:16 — “I always wanted to become a farmer when I was a kid,” says Sander. “But then I realized I was gay as hell so I was like, okay I guess I’ll get into fashion.” I could quote this guy all day. I am Team Sander this week.

20:44 — SPOTLIGHT ON SABATO: The oldest designer in this competition, he actually got his start as a model for Giorgio Armani and others. But his priorities shifted once he had a son, so he became a designer and has been doing that for more than 30 years. He wants to transform what he feels into his garments. Well, right now Sander is the one transforming what Sabato feels into their garments.

22:35 — Time for Tim’s consultations. Sabato thanks Tim for pairing him with Sander. Not sure that gratitude would go both ways just yet, but we’ll see how it turns out. Tim warns them not to make one quiet look and one loud look, but to aim for cohesiveness between all their looks. Tim’s worried about Will and Esther too, who need to “take more risks” and blend their styles together instead of just combining their own individual pieces. Rough start to these critiques. Will and Esther don’t seem to have any trouble pivoting to a completely different accessible look, though. And yikes, Tim thinks Rinat and Ji Won are taking a “Frankenstein approach” to melding their aesthetics. That doesn’t sound promising.

26:45 — Megan and Jonny’s looks seem to be way too tilted in Megan’s stylistic direction. And Megan makes new plans on the spot in front of Tim, so Jonny feels like he’s being steamrolled. He’s worried about being thrown under the bus in front of the judges at the end of the challenge, so he feels “betrayed” by Megan. She seems to want him to change all of his design ideas to fit her looks. Well, this challenge wasn’t smooth sailing for too long. I think betrayal is overstating it, but after he landed in the bottom two in the “Haute Couture” challenge he definitely needs his voice to come through in this challenge, and Megan should be considerate enough to that to leave him room in their collaboration after Tim pointed out that Megan was the only one whose style was evident in the designs. But seriously, everybody, don’t be a dick!

28:42 — Tim is cringing when listening to Troy and Josh explain their ideas for their color story and textiles. And then befuddlement. There’s so much happening on Tim’s face right now. He thinks their use of white is landing with a “thud.” Man, all those consultations sucked hard for the designers. “There’s way too much Frankenstein happening in this room,” he tells them all at the end. This could be a rough fashion show.

32:16 — The designers are surprisingly confident after the model fittings. “The rest of the room looks like Bram Stoker‘s ‘Dracula,'” says Josh about all the black and red the other designers are using. “It’s gonna look like the Red Wedding plus Josh and Troy.” Alas, Will and Esther aren’t feeling that sense of security. They’re behind on time and feel like they might be struggling more than any of the other teams, which is saying a lot. But Esther managed to win the season premiere challenge with a look she assembled on the last day, so I’m not going to underestimate her now.

DAY OF THE FASHION SHOW

34:21 — Josh thinks his and Troy’s looks are “almost perfect.” Esther and Will are still “rushing” to get things done; Esther feels bad for the garment she’s making, which she has to glue to keep together. One of Jonny’s pieces is glued together too. If any of these looks come together, it’ll be a triumph. Heck, if any of these looks stay together under the Parisian sun, it’ll be a miracle.

37:01 — JONNY AND MEGAN — Naomi Campbell likes their first runway look, and Heidi can clearly see Johnny in the leather pants. All three looks are cool and cohesive, and Joseph Altuzarra is glad Jonny took their advice on elevating his leather. Heidi thinks it really looks like a collaboration, and Carine Roitfeld agrees you can see both of them in the designs. “It feels like they had a vision,” says Joseph. So after all that workroom drama and betrayal, that worked out pretty great.

37:57 — RINAT AND JI WON — Heidi would totally wear the accessible red dress, but Naomi wonders why Heidi would want to hide her body in it. Naomi likes the first structured runway look. The second runway look is menswear — a white shirt with tassels hanging, I’m not sure how I feel about that one, but the judges seemed to be into it.

38:36 — WILL AND ESTHER — Heidi thinks their accessible look is a “very strong concept.” Heidi seems to be shrugging at the second menswear look — “It’s very matchy matchy.” And Naomi says, “This looks very unfinished to me” after the third look comes out. “That was not perfection.” Nicole Richie adds, “Esther is capable of more.” I really like their use of color, but their runway looks actually look more accessible to me.

39:43 — JOSH AND TROY — Josh is “feeling it” as they walk out. But when their third runway look comes out, Naomi calls it a “mishmash.” Heidi adds, “She is in the wrong fashion show. This doesn’t go together.” Nicole has been confused about what Josh’s aesthetic is from the very beginning. It does look kinda like space-age overalls on top of a sparkly shirt. And the three looks don’t seem very cohesive. A couple of cool separates in there, though.

40:44 — SANDER AND SABATO — Bebe and Papi’s first black runway look is “beautiful” according to Joseph. The second wine-colored dress has Sabato’s simplicity with some of Sander’s drama. Heidi loves the accessible look, and Joseph is wowed by the tailoring. Naomi thinks the accessible look should’ve been tailored more at the waist, but that’s her only complaint. Carine thinks it’s a strange collaboration but works well. This could be the winning team. Them or Jonny/Megan.

JUDGING

43:13 — The fashion show was “all over the place,” says Heidi, not mincing words. Jonny and Megan are called up before the panel first. Joseph raves about the feminine and masculine touches that are married to each other. Nicole lliked the combo too. Heidi appreciated how the pieces could be mixed and matched. Not surprisingly, they both make the cut.

45:59 — Sabato and Sander are next before the firing squad, but not surprisingly this critique goes well. Heidi loved “every single piece.” Carine thinks it would be a dream to photograph them in a magazine. Naomi admired the “fluidity” between the three looks. And indeed, Sander and Sabato are the winners of the challenge! So their jacket dress will be sold on Amazon. Well deserved! And Sander deserves to double win given how much construction he did.

48:19 — Will and Esther’s turn: Heidi thought they shouldn’t have matched their looks so much. Nicole thought the fabric mixing looked rushed. Naomi would have just dismissed it if she were a buyer. Joseph thought Esther’s voice was diluted, but Will’s wasn’t complementary. Given Esther’s success, they give her a bit of the benefit of the doubt because they don’t feel they understand Will’s aesthetic nearly as well. Esther makes the cut, as I expected. As for Will, “You’ve barely made the cut,” says Heidi. Whew! “We’ve got our eye on you know,” Naomi tells him, which sounds like a threat. She’ll cut a bitch if they show her bad clothes.

51:10 — Josh and Troy get their critiques, and since Esther and Will are both safe, that doesn’t bode well for this duo. Naomi wants Josh to speak immediately — explain yourself! Heidi doesn’t understand what connects the looks and neither does Naomi. Josh was going for eclectic, but Naomi thinks it was “a recipe for disaster.” Carine would not wear these looks. Nicole tells them that she loves clashing prints, but even she doesn’t think these prints made any sense together. Josh takes full responsibility for the failure of the prints, and he actually tells the judges it’s time for him to go instead of waiting for them to tell him that, which I think they were about to anyway. He wants to throw himself under the bus to save Troy. They accept his resignation: Josh doesn’t make the cut.

54:12 — “I’m not sure what more I can say other than, A) I’m not unhappy in any way, shape or form; B) I’m extremely proud; and C) I’m just seriously hoping that they give Troy one more shot out there,” says Josh. Heidi tells Troy that the judges were planning to eliminate both designers, but they give Troy a chance to defend himself. He explains his knowledge of women and passion for dressing a power woman, and his defends his tailoring. So have the judges changed their minds? Naomi has, but what about the others … To be continued! I mean, the episodes premiered back-to-back on Amazon, so I’m not sure why they’re keeping us in suspense, but alright, we’ll find out in the next episode.