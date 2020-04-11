‘Making the Cut’ episode 5 recap: Who ignored Tim Gunn’s advice in ‘Streetwear,’ and did they live to regret it?

After four episodes in Paris, “Making the Cut” hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn decided it was time for a change of scenery, so they brought the seven remaining designers to Tokyo, Japan, where they were inspired by the city’s unique urban style. So who won the “Streetwear” assignment, and who was told to hit the road? Read our recap below for our minute-by-minute hot takes on the show’s visit to the Asian metropolis.

1:01 — This will be Sander Bos‘s first time in Asia, which will be especially nice for him since Paris was just a hop, skip and a jump from his home in Belgium. But Italian Sabato Russo actually lived in Tokyo for nine years: “It’s a happy place.” Since this is a streetwear challenge, Tim is modeling his own version of streetwear for Heidi Klum: a jumpsuit version of his usual pinstripe suit. I kinda love it. Can they sell one of those on Amazon along with this week’s winning design? But Heidi thinks something is missing: white sneakers, a hat and a fanny pack. I think he should’ve stuck with just the jumpsuit. Always take off one accessory before walking out the door — or maybe five.

3:40 — Heidi and Tim greet the remaining seven designers at Tokyo Plaza, “just a stone’s throw from the winding back alleys of Harajuku,” which is the epicenter of Japanese streetwear. Yet again the designers are doing two looks: a showstopping runway look and an accessible interpretation of that look to be sold on Amazon. And this time they have the opportunity to do fabric printing to incorporate their own logos too. The winning designer will also get to make a limited edition co-branded look with Puma. So there’s even more at stake than usual. Jonny Cota is thrilled for this challenge coming off his “Fight for Your Life” challenge win. But Sabato thinks it’s going to be a tough assignment since his interpretation of streetwear might be very Italian and not necessarily what the judges are looking for — more and more I feel like he must live in a Fellini movie, and it sounds fabulous. Indeed, his past looks have been more formally elegant, so I’m not sure how his point of view will translate to streetwear either.

8:45 — Rinat Brodach is inspired by the “anti-fashion” quality of a lot of Japanese streetwear that seems to give zero F’s. She’s making a street style kimono. Ji Won Choi visits an extravagant, colorful cafe with Esther Perbandt and Megan Smith. Ji Won wants to bring all that color into her design, while Esther wants to literally take all the color out of it. It’ll be tough to translate all that color into her usual monochromatic palette, but she’s sticking to her guns and planning on a more youthful approach to black so she can expand her target demographic. I’m a little nervous for her, but she’s been reliable on the runway so far.

12:10 — Rinat is pushing her limits by mixing fabrics and prints and colors in one garment. She’s “embracing the discomfort.” Speaking of discomfort, Jonny and Megan are both making a paper bag pant. Sounds like their “Collaboration” a couple of challenges back rubbed off on both of them.

14:54 — The designers’ custom prints have arrived! Lots of very cool graphic details, but Jonny’s not a fan of how his came out — I disagree, it’s gorg. He thinks it’s too feminine for the pants he’s making: “It looks like a Hawaiian vacation. It doesn’t look expensive,” so he’s going to redesign it. That’s a problem, for sure, but right now Sabato seems paralyzed entirely, struggling with designer’s block because he can’t decide how to approach such an unfamiliar style.

16:41 — “Does it look like a skin disease a little bit?” asks Sander when he tries on the sheer shirt he’s working on. It’s a little bit like acne, but is it expensive acne? That’s what matters. Pestilence, but make it fashion.

18:00 — Things still aren’t coming together for Sabato, who is confused, flustered, and hopefully will have something coherent to send to the seamstress. At the end of day one he goes off to have a smoke alone in the loading bay. This is the most we’ve ever seen him struggle, even more than the seven-hour challenge.

DAY TWO

19:01 — Seamstress work comes back. Rinat loves the jacket she came out with, and Sabato exclaims, “She did it! J’adore! I love it!” So it sounds like it worked out after all. His mood is literally like night and day after his rough evening, so let’s hope it’s smooth sailing for the rest of the day.

20:11 — Tim wades through the “fabric shipwreck” on the floor of the workroom to have his Tim Talks with the designers. Ji Won has a lot of modular stuff going on with buckles to turn pants into shorts, but despite all its elements Tim think it’s coming out too “matchy-matchy”; she should mix things up. She’s clearly upset, not necessarily by his critiques but by constantly second guessing herself. She’s the most worried she’s been this entire competition. But Sander’s accessible look is “smashing.” Megan is great at print design. Tim is worried about Esther’s use of black in this challenge, thinking her intricate details will get lost without some color. Should she take this opportunity to expand her repertoire, or stick with her established brand? I’m genuinely not sure what the answer should be. Tim likes Rinat’s play with plaid and stripes, but she might be missing an opportunity with the color on her coat, and now Rinat looks shook too. And then Tim tells Jonny that what he’s wearing right now is a lot cooler than what he’s designing — oof! Maybe everyone is just jet-lagged today.

26:14 — As for Sabato … Tim loves it! At least, he loves one of his looks. He thinks Sabato’s accessible look is a breakthrough moment with his avant garde interpretation of streetwear. But his second black look — the one he was so happy about coming from the seamstress this morning — is disappointing since the two looks don’t go together and the black dress looks like an off-the-rack version of Sabato’s usual style. “What am I doing?” says Ji Won, which may echo the thoughts of literally everyone in the workroom after those Tim talks. “I don’t know if I’m starving or have to throw up,” Ji Won adds. Even Esther is close to tears after deciding to stick with her black. From streetwear to nausea chic.

29:31 — And just like that, Sabato is trashing the look that Tim loved so much. He doesn’t think it reflects him. But he loves the black dress Tim thought was meh. I can see how Sabato wasn’t a fan of how that dress fit his model when she tried it on, but to totally dump it without even trying to make it work … I have a bad feeling about this.

DAY OF FASHION SHOW

31:38 — Sabato loves the new garment that he got back from the seamstress to replace the dress he scrapped. But Jonny took a gamble by sending his hoodie off to his seamstress, and it came back in pieces, so he has an hour to put it all together himself. Meanwhile, Ji Won is also rejecting Tim’s advice by keeping her matching tops and bottoms together instead of mixing them up. Something in the air in Tokyo is making everybody mutiny against their mentor.

34:42 — Time for the show: digital entrepreneur and online style influencer Chiara Ferragni joins the lineup of judges along with Naomi Campbell and Joseph Altuzarra. No Carine Roitfeld or Nicole Richie in Japan, though Nicole will be back for the finale.

36:56 — JI WON: Chiara likes the utility runway wear on her red buckled look. Heidi thinks it’s “a little expected,” but still cool. And Tim concedes to Ji Won that mixing up the two looks wouldn’t have worked. The accessible look feels very Tokyo to Heidi, though Joseph thinks the print looks like it’s in Korean (it is, though I don’t see the problem with that).

37:42 — ESTHER: Heidi loves the hair-hat, which Naomi also thinks is “fantastic” — wait, that’s a hat?! Love it! Naomi would “buy it in two seconds flat.” Chiara likes the runway look and its twist on the little black dress, though I’m not sure there’s too much variety between the two designs. Heidi wishes there were some color, but Joseph admires that she took her brand and interpreted streetwear her way.

38:29 — SANDER: Damn, he brought the wonderfully weird again with that runway look. Big, bold, feathery, a little restricting at the arms, but Sander definitely doesn’t design runway looks for practicality. The accessible look is really cool too, though Naomi doesn’t think it’s really streetwear, and Heidi isn’t sure it’s sellable. But Naomi still loves the fantasy of it, and Heidi thinks it’s beautiful. It’s definitely my favorite of the first three.

39:12 — JONNY: Heidi loves the accessible look and the printed shirt (great use of that print!). Naomi would wear the whole outfit from the cargo pants to the sheer sleeves. The runway look is “relaxed” and “easy” to Naomi. I think the accessible look was actually more of a showstopper, but I dug them both.

39:53 — MEGAN: Joseph isn’t into the skirt on the accessible look, but Naomi thinks it’s beautiful. Chiara likes the skirt, but not with the white top. As for the runway look, Heidi likes it better, and Naomi likes the whole outfit. The second look works better for me too.

40:33 — SABATO: Joseph appreciates that he kept his stylistic DNA, but Naomi thinks he played it safe, and Tim gives Sabato a stern talking to for scrapping what he thought was the best look in the entire design studio. Heidi prefers the black runway look, but Chiara doesn’t really think it’s streetwear. The two looks aren’t bad, but he might live to regret his choice since his two looks weren’t really wow moments, and this was an especially great runway show from top to bottom.

41:30 — RINAT: Joseph likes the patchwork design on the runway look. Heidi appreciates its askew pockets. It’s totally badass, power clashing for the win! The puffer jacket accessible look is “adorable” to Naomi. “I’d wear all of this.” Heidi thinks Rinat “stepped it up.” This could be a winning collection in what turned out to be a stellar fashion show overall.

42:39 — “I feel nervous. Maybe I should have listened to Tim,” says Sabato. I could see him getting eliminated for those looks, not because they were bad but because they were safe and he could have shown them a new side of him. They were a little watered down when the other designers turned up the volume.

JUDGING

44:44 — Sander isn’t getting a full critique, but the judges want him to know that they loved his looks, but they weren’t accessible enough to win for a streetwear challenge.

45:01 — Rinat gets a positive critique from the judges. Chiara likes the tomboy approach, but Heidi still isn’t quite sure what Rinat’s identity as a designer is. Naomi agrees that she stepped it up, “but now we have to decipher who she is.” Nevertheless, she “hit all the targets” for Naomi and Joseph. I agree that I can’t quite identify her specific stylistic identity at this point, but I like what I see so far.

46:44 — Jonny is called before the judges, but Rinat is told to stay put. The judges loved both collections, but couldn’t decide who should win, so the judges want to talk to them first to decide. Make them sell their looks to the judges “Shark Tank” style. Rinat explains that she took the direction to bring in Harajuku style, while Jonny tells them he was inspired by Puma in the hopes of making a collaboration. So who’s the winner? Heidi votes Rinat. Joseph picks Jonny. Chiara is on Team Rinat. And Naomi picks Rinat, but insists Jonny was a close second. So Rinat wins her first assignment of the season! Her coat will be sold in the “Making the Cut” store. And I’m tempted to buy one for myself.

50:04 — Time for the bad news. Esther gets the first negative critique: Heidi still wishes she could have seen a little color or print, though she loved the pieces she made. Naomi agrees there needs to be color to think of her customer, who may not just want all black. Joseph thinks sometimes it’s a good idea to compromise for the sake of business. But Esther makes the cut, unsurprisingly. I didn’t think they were going to oust her for those two looks, especially given her track record. But they’re gonna have their eyes on her going forward. She’ll need to mix it up, or next episode she might not be so lucky.

53:00 — As expected, Sabato is next, and he opens up about how emotional he was to revisit Japan, a place he hadn’t been for 18 years. “I really struggled,” he admitted. And Tim is still salty about how Sabato scrapped the “profound” dress that he had made before, but he actually defends Sabato by explaining to the judges how much creativity and potential he has. But “it was not good today,” says Heidi. “I don’t know what to say. The whole situation is sad to me,” adds Naomi. She didn’t like either dress. Based on his two looks today, he doesn’t make the cut, but he wants another chance to show the judges what he has to offer. Unfortunately, he doesn’t change any of their minds, so Sabato is eliminated. What a different outcome it might have been if he just kept the dress Tim loved so much. Sabato is so talented, but 9 times out of 10, if Tim Gunn feels that strongly about something, listen to him!

56:24 — “I’m leaving the competition. I know my mistakes. I accept them. But I’m leaving as a winner because I felt so much love from everybody,” says Sabato. “I’m in shock,” Tim says when he hugs Sabato goodbye. This was a really sad missed-opportunity moment. It all came down to one bad decision when the caliber of designs was so uniformly high from all the designers. In any other week he might have survived with those looks. Now there are only six designers left, and we know without a doubt that just-okay won’t cut it on any challenge from here on out.