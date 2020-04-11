‘Making the Cut’ episode 6 recap: In ‘Opposing Forces,’ which headstrong designer wanted to put their foot down with the judges?

It was sad to see Sabato Russo go in episode five of “Making the Cut,” “Streetwear,” in which he ignored Tim Gunn‘s advice and paid the price for that decision when the judges deemed his looks too safe and not really streetwear. That assignment and his usual aesthetic were like oil and water, and episode six took that farther: in “Opposing Forces,” the final six designers had to create two looks that represented contrasting styles, cultures or ideas. So whose opposites attracted the judges, and who just clashed? Read our recap below for all our minute-by-minute hot takes.

1:06 — Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn welcome the designers to Sensō-ji Temple, the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo. The city is such a dichotomy of the old and the new (Heidi is confused, so Tim teaches her another new word, “dichotomy”), so the designers’ next assignment will be to create two looks inspired by the concept of opposing forces, and if that sounds like a kinda vague, broad assignment, that’s because it is. Tim tells them they can interpret this assignment however they wish. But as always one of their looks needs to be accessible — Sander Bos, they’re talking to you. The fashion show for this assignment will be a digital showcase with animated projections at the Amazon Fashion studio. But there’s a catch … their fashion show will be tomorrow night. Not quite as tough as a seven-hour challenge, but pretty close to it.

4:53 — I like Rinat Brodach‘s idea of opposing forces: she’s doing Judaism/Buddhism. Esther Perbandt is inspired by her watery digital background, so she’s contrasting the flowing with the rigid — and she’s even using gold to go with her black. Baby steps into color.

5:26 — Jonny Cota is reminded of his upbringing in a Catholic family. He fell into depression when he realized he was gay, which expressed itself in wearing all black. So his opposing forces will be the repressed childhood with his self-empowered adulthood. I love that idea. Could be incredibly moving.

7:53 — Ji Won Choi has always been inspired by blending cultures, so that’s what she’s doing with this challenge, though I hope she pushes herself outside the box. Apparently she also got her fortune told in Tokyo, “and it says my request will be granted, so I’m requesting I win,” says Ji Won. “It also says I’m going to get a sugar daddy, so I hope that comes too.” Always good to have a plan B in the tough business of fashion.

8:15 — Could this be Sander’s time to struggle? He seems to resent the idea of making an accessible look, and he’s a bit huffy while shopping for fabrics. “The duality is basically between creative and consumerism,” he says. “That’s why I’m doing t-shirts. That is the consumption part,” and then he’s reusing them in a couture way. I’m a little worried he’s going to make something bland because he thinks that’s what the judges mean by accessible. He’s so avant garde that his instincts for sellable might be a little off. He still needs to maintain his creativity in both looks. He says stubbornly that his style is streetwear mixed with couture, but that sounds super sellabe, dude. Go with that!

11:15 — Ji Won hasn’t gotten a negative critique from the judges yet, but she’s still feeling a little unsure of herself. She doesn’t just want to be safe. She wants to be seen and to win. She actually hasn’t won a challenge outright yet. Amazon Fashion chose her “Haute Couture” look to sell online even though the judges picked Esther in that assignment. Of the final six, she and Megan Smith are the only two without a win, so she doesn’t want to fall by the wayside, especially with only six designers left.

14:17 — Speaking of opposing forces, Esther and Sander seem to have opposite approaches to stretching themselves. Esther is trying to venture out into color with a gold look, but she’s nervous because it doesn’t come naturally to her. Sander needs to pare things down a bit, but he’s more defensive about it. However, his remixed t-shirt and skirt with inside-out pockets so far looks pretty cool. “I don’t think I have to prove a point to the judges, I have to put my foot down with the judges,” he says. From the looks of things he might be totally fine, though, no need to go into battle. Looking forward to hearing what Tim has to say.

16:00 — “Shabbat shalom!” says Sander. “I do need my Shabbat today because bitch knows I need a prayer.” He and Jonny join Rinat in observing Shabbat. They’re not Jewish, but they’ll take whatever blessings they can get. And the usually rock-solid Esther is having a kind of spiritual experience of her own, blowing off some steam by doing laps in the pool. Her swimsuit is all black, naturally — though wouldn’t it have been a dramatic reveal if it turned out her swimsuit was some extravagant rainbow pattern?

DAY OF FASHION SHOW

19:18 — Tim arrives for his Tim Talks. “I believe,” he tells Sander encouragingly after he hears Sander’s deconstructed t-shirt concept. See, Sander, that wasn’t so bad. “We’ll see how it’s going to go down with the judges. I don’t believe that’s going to go good, but we’ll see,” says Sander.

20:18 — “Good heavens, you have a color! I don’t know how to react,” Tim tells Esther. But he’s a total “fan” of this creative departure she’s taking. I’m still not sure how it’s going to turn out, but her execution is usually so polished that I’m looking forward to it. However, Rinat’s Hasidic-inspired look isn’t doing it for Tim. The knotted skirt looks like “a terrible dry cleaning accident.” Elsewhere, he likes the punch of Megan’s silver belt, and he’s “intrigued” by Jonny’s light/dark combo — damning with faint praise? Ji Won’s “got a lot going on,” and her dress is too costumey. That sets off some of the anxiety she had been holding in for a while. She thinks that’s the worst consultation she’s ever gotten from Tim. You got this, girl!

26:35 — “As I have the underwater world, it’s a bit like Esther is pushed into the cold water, and as her jewelry is so heavy she just drowns. And when she hits the ground she opens her eyes and there she sees this golden goddess who’s saying, ‘Esther, don’t be afraid. Everything you want is on the other side of fear,'” she says about her design story, and it’s a really beautiful story that makes me even more excited to see the finished product. Opening herself up to color is opening up a lot of emotions about how she holds herself back and makes herself small. This could be a real breakthrough for her. But when the models come in for their fittings, Esther’s gold look still isn’t done and she’s only got an hour to go.

29:06 — “Very office slut,” says Sander about Rinat’s look. And he means that as a compliment. “I would wear that to the office if I had a crush on someone.” Never change, Sander.

FASHION SHOW

32:20 — Joining this fashion show is a fictional digital character and influencer: Noonoouri, who materializes in the front row. Okay, that’s a first. She’s an animated character who models real designs online. Noonoouri will feature the winning look on her social media pages. She looks kinda like if Edna Mode had an aloof teenage daughter.

33:05 — JONNY: Digital runway in flames as his looks come down the stairs. Judge Chiara Ferragni likes the samurai style of his accessible look. Naomi Campbell loves it, and she appreciates the two looks together. Joseph Altuzarra admires the proportions of hound’s tooth with plaid and that Jonny continues to evolve his use of leather. I dug both looks, but especially the runway look. That coat kicks ass.

34:14 — JI WON: Joseph and Heidi dig the runway look. The blue/white color combo is a hit, but the accessible dress doesn’t look very flattering to Chiara. Naomi doesn’t like it either, and the back of the skirt being so short isn’t going over well with anyone of them. It does look a little unfinished. At this stage of the competition, that could be enough for her to go home.

35:17 — RINAT: The Buddhist-inspired accessible look reminds Heidi of hand-me-downs, and Chiara doesn’t think it’s anything special, but Naomi likes it. However, Naomi doesn’t like the runway look at all, and Chiara thinks the shiny fabric looks cheap: “I expected more from her for sure.” I’m not mad at these looks, but those reactions from the judges might be good news for Ji Won. Will they give Rinat the benefit of the doubt right after she won an assignment? Her biggest problem is that these looks don’t clarify any better what her brand is. They know who Ji Won is.

36:32 — MEGAN: Her models wander across the planets of the universe. The big bold silver belt is “kinda cool” and looks couture to Chiara, but it’s not as special the closer up they see it. They’d totally buy her accessible suit, though, so she might survive this challenge intact. Naomi thinks Megan “stepped up.”

37:38 — SANDER: His accessible look is a hit. Joseph likes the shape of the top. Sander’s runway look is very sellable too, maybe even more so than the accessible one. Heidi thinks he’s even more modern than Jonny for this challenge. A potential winner for sure.

38:36 — ESTHER: Time for her aquatic adventure, and her heart is pounding backstage. Chiara thinks its gorgeous, though she’s not sure about the clear PVC on the legs (I love it though). The gold and orange dress isn’t doing it for Chiara at all. She thinks it’s costumey. Though the judges appreciated that she tried color. The black look is so good that I think if she had more time with the gold look it might have come out better. It doesn’t have the same polish. Maybe in a different, less rigid kind of fabric it might work better. But Naomi likes it. She thinks it’s “now” and “what the kids want.” Sounds like she’s safe at least.

JUDGING

40:53 — Jonny’s up first, and it’s a positive critique. Naomi thinks it’s “elegant and chic,” and Heidi thinks it’s all sellable. Joseph thinks the way Jonny’s softening his rock-and-roll point of view is good for his brand.

42:00 — Esther’s turn: Joseph liked that she tried something different, but didn’t think the metallic with PVC felt authentic to who she is. Heidi loved the black dress, but didn’t care for the gold one. So those reviews are mixed, but the judges don’t make any decisions just yet.

43:59 — Sander’s up: Chiara loved that his two looks went hand-in-hand. Naomi wanted to see more of that collection. “Keep me!” says Sander — yeah, you don’t have to worry about that today. Joseph tells him that art and commerce don’t have to be in opposition, and his looks today reflected that. So Sander is the winner of the challenge! He ties Esther now with two challenge wins apiece. See, Sander, accessible isn’t so hard. You can still be weird. No, scratch that, you’d better stay weird.

46:38 — Ji Won’s critique isn’t great. Naomi loves the runway look, but none of them liked the accessible dress. But Heidi appreciates seeing a different silhouette from Ji Won. Naomi doesn’t think they’ve seen anything feminine from her, but Ji Won promises to give them an evening look if they let her stay in the competition. And indeed they do: she makes the cut despite her not-great blue dress. Good. She didn’t deserve to be eliminated for these designs after all her good work.

48:57 — Uh-oh, Rinat is called before the judges, and they want to know how her looks reflect her brand. Not a good start when she says she’s inspired by her emotions so her inspirations change. But Naomi loved the fabrics and the ease of her Buddhist-inspired look. Heidi didn’t think either of the looks were flattering, and the accessible pieces didn’t seem to go together. Based on her looks, she doesn’t make the cut, but Naomi doesn’t want to see her go. She wants to give her a second chance. Unfortunately, majority rules. The other three still want to eliminate Rinat, so she doesn’t make the cut, which is rough right after she won the previous assignment (that streetwear coat was fire).

52:50 — “This experience was huge validation that I’m a talented designer,” says Rinat. “I’m going to go home and regroup and keep pushing myself, keep pushing my brand. The world’s definitely going to know about me and my brand.” Meanwhile, Sander feels bittersweet: “I’m super excited that I won this challenge. At the same time a piece of my heart left today.” And then there were five.