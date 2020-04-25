‘Making the Cut’ episode 9 recap: ‘The million dollars is so close I can smell it,’ says one hungry designer in ‘Pop Up Shop’

The end is nigh! “Making the Cut” approaches the home stretch with its final three designers, Sander Bos, Jonny Cota and Esther Perbandt. After a series of strenuous fashion assignments, they get to go home for one month for their final tasks, including a collection with 12 to 14 looks to present at a final runway show in New York City. But as always, there’s a twist. Read on for our recap with our minute-by-minute hot takes on what happened throughout episode nine, “Pop Up Shop.”

0:58 — No rest for the weary, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn greet the final three right after Megan Smith‘s elimination. “I met these people one-and-a-half months ago. That’s the weirdest thing. I feel like I’ve lived an entire life with them,” says Sander about progressing through the competition with Esther and Jonny. To be fair, Sander is 24, so one-and-a-half months still is a significant portion of his life. Esther feels like she’s been working on “a small little island” for the last 15 years of her career, so she wants to break out in a big way.

2:20 — “Pack your bags, you’re going … home,” says Heidi. The designers are almost done with their fashion world tour. They will have one month for their final assignment: to create, design, and merchandise their own pop-up shops that are representative of their brands. Oh, and they also need to make collections with 12 to 14 looks for a fashion show. And they need to prepare a business plan and a pitch to explain how they will use the million-dollar grand prize to build their brands. No pressure.

5:20 — Cut to Jonny soaking up the sun at the beach back home in Los Angeles. “The comfort of my nest, I need that to recharge,” he says. But not for long. Right after he gets back home, he books another flight to Bali, Indonesia, which is where his craftsmen work and where he feels more freedom to experiment. No wonder he needs the million dollars — Cali-to-Bali is an expensive commute.

7:24 — “It’s great to be back” in Belgium, says Sander. His mom was sure the judges would love his work, but he wasn’t. Now that he’s gotten this far, though, he’s like, “Okay, bitch, game on!” Now he thinks the judges’ biggest concern will be whether he can take his usual artistic voice and make it accessible, but he’s got a trick up his sleeve: he’s going to offer in-house tailoring at his pop-up shop. “It’s something that got lost because of the globalization of fashion.” Sounds very savvy, I like it!

9:35 — Esther is back home in her “white castle” in Berlin, Germany. That’s what she calls her apartment. It’s the place where she charges her batteries, but it’s surprising how little black there is in her actual living space given how much it dominates her aesthetic. Anticipating our surprise, she explains, “Funnily, everybody expects me to have a black home — all walls would be black, or a lot of black furniture — but I need the opposite. I need a lot of light around me.” A study of contrasts and contradictions she is. Her pop-up shop will be like an art installation with black rope and nothing on the ground. “I’m ready to show the world my Esther universe,” she tells us after describing how supportive her mother was of her fashion career before she passed away.

BACK IN NEW YORK CITY

11:48 — And just like that we’re back in New York City, and it’s 30 days since the designers left Tokyo. Jonny is confident in what he thinks is the best collection he’s ever made. And Sander says, “The million dollars is so close that it’s almost like I can smell it. I can hear it calling my name: ‘Sander, come and get me!'” I kinda just want to hang out with Sander for another 10 episodes. Can we get a Sander spinoff, Amazon?

13:15 — Sander is so excited to see Esther again when they reunite in their New York workroom, “How has it been? You look tired,” he tells her in lieu of hello. But there’s not a lot of time for pleasantries. After catching up with each other for a minute, the three of them get to work in their customized work spaces.

15:38 — “Nothing can beat New York City,” says Tim when he reunites with the three designers back where it all started. But he gets right down to business. The pop-up shops are being built as they speak and will open in two days. It’s about customer interaction, merchandising and “product seduction,” as Tim puts it. How much they sell will be a part of how they are judged. And “it’s very difficult for me to say,” but “there’s going to be an elimination.” Only two of them will make it to the final fashion show, which means a lot of hard work and probably great runway looks won’t get seen. I’m not a fan of that.

18:34 — The individual Tim Talks begin with Sander. He explains that he was working 18-hour days on 14 looks inspired by “Miss Bos,” which is “right in the middle between streetwear and couture — the silver liming between two angry clouds.” He worked with his sister, his two seamstresses and his mom, who drove him around a lot “because I can’t drive a car.” Maybe getting a driver’s license will be on his business plan for the million dollars.

21:04 — Jonny tells Tim about the last 30 days of his life, when he finally traded in his “Skingraft” brand for “Jonny Cota” complete with new labels and tags. His collection is called “Metamorphosis” to represent how he has changed as a designer. Like Sander, he’s doing 14 looks complete with his own shoes, accessories and jewelry. “I even made candles!” he says. He’s going for a whole lifestyle vibe, though this competition is more about clothes than candles. I already want to buy a couple of his coats.

23:40 — Esther was surprised to find in this competition that she hasn’t reached her creative limits. “I am so hungry for life, and that’s why I’ve called the collection ‘Hungry for Life.'” She has one print with fork, knife and spoon silhouettes. And she even worked with tulle for the first time — black tulle, of course. But she’s had time to consider how to make her aesthetic something that pops when you see it online. I’m a little concerned about building a collection around a utensil metaphor, but the pieces we see in her clip package are dramatic, creative and stylish, and Tim is excited as he leaves her to the rest of her work.

26:47 — “Are you kidding me?” Jonny says. His consultation with production designer Stuart goes great until he sees Esther’s pop-up shop setup has a very similar concrete aesthetic. “Excellent, my plan is working!” jokes Sander. No drama, though, Esther and Jonny have a good laugh about it, since Esther also realizes they have similar aesthetics. But Jonny logically points out that if one designer is going home, it might be the designer who is less successful with that aesthetic.

29:13 — One day before the pop-up shops open, it’s time for Tim to inspect their progress. He thinks Sander’s in-house tailor idea is “smart,” and Jonny grudgingly admits that too, so Sander’s lack of retail experience might not hurt him after all. Meanwhile, Tim worries that Esther’s ropes will be a tripping hazard for shoppers and she’s going too art-installation with her retail space. Jonny is also inviting a lot of chaos into his pop-up shop with vogue dancers bouncing up against shoppers everywhere. It sounds like Esther and Jonny overthought things a bit, so Esther is thinking of getting rid of a few ropes and Jonny is moving his central mannequins to the margins of the store so his customers have more room to breathe.

DAY OF THE POP-UP EVENT

34:37 — Jonny’s vogue models look absolutely fantastic in his designs, but man, that’s a really small space to have a couple of people voguing up in your face while you’re trying to shop. Esther’s models will also being doing “soft performance,” but not as dramatic as Jonny’s. They will be posing creatively in her store. And the color and style of Sander’s store really stand out. It looks a little like a psychedelic H&M.

37:56 — The doors are open, and the customers come streaming in. Even Heidi brought her credit card. Judges Joseph Altuzarra, Naomi Campbell and Chiara Ferragni are back, and so is Nicole Richie, who returns after sitting out the Tokyo episodes. Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion, is in the house too.

39:48 — Now is when experience might factor in. Jonny and Esther manage their crowds like pros, but Sander is a little daunted by the influx of people. “I know I don’t look like it, but I get shy,” he says. He seems to be selling the hell out of his clothes, though, and the prints really make those accessible designs pop, especially in contrast to Esther’s black looks and Jonny’s neutrals.

42:37 — The judges check in with Esther, and Joseph notes that these designs are more casual than Esther’s usual style, but he feels like he understands what her design world is about. Naomi calls it “chic and clean.” She and Heidi practically buy out her entire store, and then Esther surprises them with ice cream. Is the ice cream black, you ask? Is the Pope Catholic? Naomi loves Esther’s attention to detail, how a shirt or a pair of pants are more than meets the eye, but Joseph worries that those kinds of details won’t translate to an online buying experience.

45:46 — Nicole gives Sander kudos for his in-house tailoring idea. Heidi wonders why he didn’t include more accessories in his store, but as she and Naomi try things on Heidi tells him the tailoring idea is “fabulous” too. Nicole is confused by these clothes in the pop-up shop coming from the same designer who did the looks from previous assignments. But Naomi argues that it’s a good thing that Sander can do elevated fashion as well as younger-skewing fast fashion. The reviews are more mixed than I expected. We’ll see if those tailors keep Sander alive.

48:37 — “I can tell this whole space comes from you,” Nicole tells Jonny. She’s also impressed that Jonny did his own shoes, accessories and the candles too! Okay, so the candles turned out to be a good idea for the overall experience of the pop-up store. Heidi loves the oversized coat he’s selling and asks how much it costs. Jonny tells them $350. Heidi’s like, “Really?!” And honestly I couldn’t tell if she thought that was surprisingly cheap or surprisingly expensive until Naomi says, “That’s a steal!” I’m obviously not making Heidi-and-Naomi money. They’re buying the hell out of his clothes too. “It’s nothing groundbreaking, but I love it,” says Naomi when conferring with the other judges. I think maybe Sander will be the odd man out after these judges’ reactions. I didn’t expect that coming into this pop-up experience. But Joseph is worried that Jonny’s brand identity is too reminiscent of other things already on the market, so it’s hard to say for sure.

51:30 — The assignment closes with the designers welcoming their families into their pop-up shops. Esther’s parents have died, but she hopes they’re proud as she waves up into the sky. Then comes the judges’ final decision, but time’s up for this episode, so the eliminated designer will be announced in episode 10. On to the finale!