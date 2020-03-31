‘Making the Cut’ designer Esther Perbandt on her ‘milestone’: ‘That was the most important moment for me’ [SPOILERS FOR EPISODES 1-2]

“What can I say? It’s amazing, of course. And to be honest, I didn’t expect that because maybe I was struggling so much, but it gave me a lot of confidence to continue,” says “Making the Cut” designer Esther Perbandt about winning the first assignment of the season in “Heidi and Tim Are Back.” Then came the second episode, “Haute Couture,” and she won that one too. Watch our exclusive video interview with Perbandt above.

Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Making the Cut” brings together a dozen designers from around the world, each one already accomplished in the industry but aiming to break through on the global stage by becoming the world’s next big fashion brand. Perbandt has had her brand for 15 years but even with all that experience this show was a “roller coaster,” especially in the first assignment where she had to improvise one of her two designs at the last minute.

“Winning the first challenge really helped me because I got a bit more relaxed afterwards,” she explains about the vote of confidence she got from the judges. “That’s why I just said, okay, I’ll buy 20 meters of tulle and buy 20 meters of sequins and I’ll do the haute couture show. That was really the most important moment in the show for me, like a milestone … Doing a dress like this made me feel like being sent back to the playground and really pulling out my creativity.”

Winning both challenges means that her looks were made immediately available to Amazon customers all over the world on Friday, March 27, the day the episodes premiered on the streaming service. And as of Monday, March 30, both of her looks had sold out. All profits from the winning designs go back to the designers, so this platform is already paying off for Perbandt. But will she win the whole season? Two new episodes premiere every Friday on Amazon until the finale on April 24.