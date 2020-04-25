‘Making the Cut’ finale recap: Did the right designer prevail in ‘The Winner: The Next Global Brand’? [SPOILERS]

It all came down to this. Three designers went into the “Making the Cut” finale episode, “The Winner: The Next Global Brand,” but only one could win the $1 million grand prize and a mentorship from Amazon Fashion. So did Sander Bos, Jonny Cota or Esther Perbandt prevail after the judges made their decisions about their pop-up shops, their business plans and their final collections. Read on for our minute-by-minute recap of what happened and perhaps what should have happened when all was said and done.

0:53 — “To be honest, I’m hoping they say, ‘Hey guys, you all did an amazing job. We are not sending home someone,'” says Esther as the judges prepare to question the designers about the pop-up shops they created in the previous episode. I hope so, but I’m not counting on it since these judges have been strict all season.

1:29 — Jonny is the first to hear from the judges. Nicole Richie thinks “Metamorphosis” was the perfect word for his collection; she hasn’t seen him since Paris, and seeing his transformation since then was “magical.” Chiara Ferragni loved the combo of concrete, light and leaves in his shop and calls it “effortlessly cool.” Naomi Campbell also raves about it; she and Joseph Altuzarra are “proud” of him. Heidi thought he elevated a pop-up shop into a real store. Sounds like a slam dunk for the final two.

3:49 — Sander is up next. Heidi thought the tailoring service was “a huge plus point” for his pop-up shop. Naomi can see how “broad” his “spectrum” of styles is. She liked how young his designs were, but for an online customer he needs to be more consistent in his aesthetic. Joseph didn’t think the t-shirts in the shop were really worthy of being tailored. but Nicole calls it “young, Millennial, fun … really amazing.” The outcome could go either way on this one depending on what they thought of Esther.

5:41 — Heidi thought it was “a lot of fun” shopping in Esther’s “sophisticated” store with great jewelry: “I loved it.” Naomi felt like she truly walked into Esther’s world with “warm energy” and “inviting” atmosphere. Joseph loved it too, especially with the “genius” ropes, but again he wonders if her all-black designs are limiting. Esther considered it, but it didn’t feel coherent to the rest of her collection. Nicole tells her, though, that it’s eventually going to be a choice between her brand going global or being more of a personal niche. So also kind of mixed reviews for her. Sounds like Jonny is the only one who’s safe, which I didn’t expect after how narrowly he made the final three.

8:28 — The verdict is in: Jonny is the winner of the pop-up shop assignment, tying Esther at three wins this season. And this is the second time he has pulled such a dramatic turnaround. He was almost eliminated in “Haute Couture” and then was in the top two in “Collaboration.” And he barely survived “Brand Evolution” only to win “Pop Up Shop” now.

9:33 — Time for the elimination: Sander does not make the cut. Not too surprised after the judges’ mixed responses to his looks, their lack of consistency with his usual aesthetic, and his lack of accessories. But I’m still sad to see him go. I’d kill to see 14 looks from him come down the runway. Heidi assures him the judges love what he does and “we did not want to make this decision.” Tim adds to the 24-year-old designer, “You are fresh out of the incubator, and your trajectory is phenomenal.”

10:45 — “I’ve come a long way from flipping hamburgers,” Sander says in his exit interview. “I know where I belong, and I know what I can do. These two hands and everything that goes in-between that — this is the alpha and this is the omega, and I’m everything in-between. I’m not worried about nothing. Of course you’re going to hear about me. You’re going to be wearing me very soon.” You tell ’em, my beautiful Belgian! The rest of the finale won’t be the same without you.

12:04 — So the final two are Esther and Jonny, who meet Heidi at the Hudson Mercantile rooftop, which is the setting of the final fashion show, and I’m still disappointed that we won’t get to see all three collections after all the work Sander surely put into what was probably a delightfully weird collection. Heidi reminds them that they have to pitch their business to the president of Amazon Fashion, Christine Beauchamp, who made an appearance at the pop-up shops. Tim will be joining them for moral support during that meeting. Esther’s is the more anxious of the two about presenting her pitch, but Jonny is gung ho: his whole life has been leading him to this point.

14:55 — “It’s so quiet without Sander screaming 24’7,” says Esther about the workroom with the final two. But they get a little more company when their seamstresses arrive. Esther still has no color whatsoever in her collection, but she assures us that there is a little variety with a black-and-white pattern.

17:17 — Jonny is doing a fall collection inspired by “high desert wilderness.” And he’s got a lot of black and white in there too, but there are pops of yellow that might give the judges the variety that they wish they could see from Esther. That could be a deciding factor. But the model fittings go great for Esther too. She drops to the floor in gratitude.

DAY OF THE BUSINESS PITCH

19:28 — “The pitch is the scariest part of this entire thing,” says Jonny. It’s even scary for me, and I don’t even have to do it. Oral presentations were always my least favorite school assignments. I had to hold onto the lectern once to keep my hands from shaking — and then my leg started shaking. Multiply that by a million dollars. But enough about me.

19:48 — “I really want to die,” says Esther, but she tells herself, “Squeeze your ass together and just do it.” Did I mention she’s dreading this part? Thank goodness for Tim Gunn assuring her that she’s ready to present to Christine, this “tough cookie of a businesswoman.” Esther’s presentation — also in black-and-white, by the way — looks sleek, so she’s acing the PowerPoint challenge. But then comes the literal million-dollar question: would she be willing to work with color and prints to expand her business? She doesn’t want to pretend she likes colors and prints more than she does, but she tries to explain her willingness to branch out without betraying her core artistic voice. “You were fabulous,” Tim tells her after they leave Christine’s office, but Esther is just “happy that it’s over.”

23:26 — Jonny feels “awesome” going into his pitch meeting. But he starts stammering from the very beginning and oh my god I already want to throw up. After he gets the first words out, though, the rest seems to flow more or less naturally. He tells Christine about how his work in Bali helps him make product with no waste, and she considers that “compelling.” He doesn’t seem to have as many detailed slides, but he doesn’t hesitate when asked how he would allocate his money, and he explains how he would save a portion of his prize money for a rainy day — expect the unexpected. “I feel like I killed it,” says Jonny, and Tim is impressed that Jonny turned the business pitch into a genuine conversation. I myself have zero experience with business presentations, but I think he and Esther both did a swell job, and it’s really going to come down to the clothes.

DAY OF THE FINAL FASHION SHOW

27:36 — Jonny changed two pieces for his fashion show in response to what people liked in the pop-up shop, which is “a little nerve-racking,” but I think it’s a smart, savvy call. He does business good. But when he looks over at Esther’s stuff he says, “Oh shit, that’s really good. Mine’s good, but is it great? Because hers is great.”

29:50 — Esther is worried she’s going to be reduced to a puddle of tears just seeing her collection come out. I’ve loved getting to know her on this show. My first impression of her at the beginning of the season was of this edgy, goth, fashion badass, but she’s such a softy deep down, very warm and vulnerable. “Black is colorful” indeed. On with the show!

32:01 — JONNY: “I welled up with tears when they walked by,” says Tim after Jonny introduces his collection to the crowd. “I would wear this,” says Nicole about the first jacket, and Naomi digs the pants. The second and third looks go over well too, and Joseph appreciates how “cohesive” they are. One hand-woven look took nine days to put together, and Tim says, “You can tell.” Nicole points out how spot-on all his styling is. Heidi agrees, until the first menswear look with “washing the dishes gloves.” Nicole concurs: “It’s a little murderer, a little ‘Dexter.'” I don’t mind them, but when the murder gloves come out in yellow on another model, Jonny loses me. And there’s one leopard-print look that I think is a weird combo with those bright yellow boots that worked so well with other looks he’s presented. Heidi is starting to think Jonny’s throwing too much at the wall; she thought the styling was hit-and-miss, but Naomi says everything’s wearable. I thought it had lots of great, great looks despite a few minor quibbles. Thumbs up from me!

37:39 — ESTHER: She tells the crowd that no matter how dark her designs are, “they possess a light and a shine that will never be dimmed.” Great intro! And Tim thinks her first look is “spectacularly beautiful.” Nicole digs the forks-and-spoons cutouts on one pair of pants more than she ever imagined she would. Me too actually. “That would sell like hotcakes,” Heidi says about the simple third look, and she doesn’t think there’s a single boring look. And then come the black-and-white pants, and Joseph thinks the contrast “gives life” to the black. All the looks have a nice blend of accessibility and adventurousness, playing with softness and strength, sheer next to shiny next to structured. Nicole thinks Esther took all their notes throughout the season but stayed true to herself. I liked both collections a lot, but I think Esther won the judges with her consistency. It may come down to whether they think she’s as commercially viable as Jonny.

43:10 — Joseph says what I was thinking, that it’s a question of whether Esther will be willing to embrace the compromises of the commercial marketplace, while he can tell clearly that Jonny has a mind for making his brand big and selling lots of clothes. But if I were a betting man, I’d give the slight edge to Esther.

44:16 — Back in the designers’ studio, the judges meet with Christine to hear her assessments of the two designers. Christine highlights Esther’s spreadsheets and clear, specific plan, but also acknowledges how wary Esther is of print and color. Jonny, meanwhile, was less detailed about his money plan, but had great ideas about his lifestyle brand and global manufacturing. Hmmm, I think Esther’s savvy money plan might win out. But Naomi thinks Esther is too conceptual to be a global brand for everyday consumers.

48:13 — The judges call Esther and Jonny into the room. Esther is up first, and after some kind words from Joseph, Naomi gives her a hard look and asks what Esther would do if a buyer told her they loved what she does, but they need it in color. She says yes … kinda. Still sounds like they’re gonna have to drag her kicking and screaming into pigments.

51:57 — With Jonny, it was exciting for Joseph to see the new places he’s venturing now that he has discovered his softer side. Chiara and Naomi say his strength is in the broader lifestyle brand he’s cultivating, but Naomi wants to know he has a plan, and Jonny’s answer about the infrastructure he has already built, which can be expanded with the million dollars, is actually more convincing than what we heard him tell Christine. I think he might’ve won some folks over maybe.

55:46 — “This was a very tough decision,” says Heidi. She turns to the judges and asks if they have changed their minds. Naomi has: she has switched from Jonny to Esther. Heidi did not change her mind: she also picks Esther. Joseph hasn’t changed his mind either, but he picks Jonny. Chiara hasn’t changed her mind, and picks Jonny as well. It’s two-to-two. Esther and Jonny look like they’re in hell, and I think I might throw up again.

57:06 — Nicole hasn’t changed her mind, and picks Jonny, who is excited and a little confused at first. “Does that mean I win?” Heidi confirms that Jonny indeed is the winner of “Making the Cut”! And I am selfishly very excited because he makes more menswear and unisex clothes that I might personally wanna buy. Dress me like one of your French boys, Jonny!

58:28 — “I understand their decision,” says Esther. “But I think I always stayed true to my work and my universe, so I’m not regretting anything. It’s good and I’m really proud.” You can see how disappointed she is, but boy is she great. She should be utterly proud of herself.

In the end, “Making the Cut” came out with a good winner at the end of a good season. I was a little ambivalent at first about this glitzier, glossier take on the kind of fashion competition formula that Tim and Heidi launched so successfully on “Project Runway,” but the designers were great, the judging was tough but ultimately warmer and more supportive as the season went along and the judges got to know the contestants better. I’d be happy to climb onboard for a second season. Watch my interview with Jonny Cota about his victory below.