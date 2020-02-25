‘Finally it’s happening!’ Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s Amazon series ‘Making the Cut’ has a new trailer [WATCH]

“Finally it’s happening!” says Heidi Klum in a new trailer for their upcoming Amazon series “Making the Cut.” She and Tim Gunn decided to leave their previous fashion design series, “Project Runway,” but how will the new show compare to the reality competition they left behind? It premieres on the streaming service on March 27, which is not long after “Project Runway” finishes airing its current 18th season.

From the trailer, the new series looks similar in format to “Project Runway” with an even more international bent. A dozen designers from around the world — including Italy, Belgium, Israel and the US — compete in various design challenges for a chance to take their brands worldwide. But the stakes are arguably even higher with a million-dollar grand prize and the opportunity to sell their designs exclusively through Amazon’s massively powerful retail service.

Klum and Gunn presided over “Project Runway” for 16 seasons, winning Best Reality Host at the Emmys in 2013. But the show was in limbo after the Weinstein Company, which produced the series, collapsed upon the sexual assault allegations against mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Eventually “Runway” was picked back up by Bravo, but Klum and Gunn decided not to stick around, opening the door for Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano to fill their shoes on the long-running reality series. (It’s somewhat poetic that this “Making the Cut” trailer lands on the same day Weinstein was found guilty of rape in New York.)

The world of competitive TV fashion is getting more and more crowded. While “Project Runway” once had the market cornered, this year it’s facing competition from both ends of the streaming marketplace: the upcoming “Making the Cut” on Amazon and “Next in Fashion,” which premiered on Netflix in January. So is “Runway” still the gold standard, or will one of its competitors suddenly be more en vogue?

