47% of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ viewers vote for Marcelito Pomoy to win season 2

“AGT: The Champions” viewers have weighed in on their pick for the season 2 winner. Almost half of them voted for Marcelito Pomoy in our recent survey. This singer, who won “Philippines Got Talent,” is the clear audience favorite on this second edition of”America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” He racked u a whopping 47% of the vote.

He competes against nine other acts in the pre-taped final that airs on February 17. His closest competition among these other finalists is teenage singer Angelina Jordan. She was only eight when she won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014. She is one of four Golden Buzzer acts in the final with Heidi Klum singling her out for this special treatment.

The other three Golden Buzzer acts are all dance groups. Of these V.Unbeatable, who were singled out by Howie Mandel, is at 7%, Simon Cowell’s pick Boogie Storm is at 2% and Alesha Dixon‘s choice, Silhouettes, is at 1%.

