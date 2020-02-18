Marcelito Pomoy was robbed say 52% of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ viewers

Marcelito Pomoy fans are outraged that the singer lost “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” We asked viewers of this “AGT” spin-off if they were happy that the dance group V. Unbeatable won the show on February 17. A whopping 52% said that Marcelito, who claimed the “Philippines Got Talent” crown in 2011, was robbed of this win. Only 7% were happy that V. Unbeatable took this title.

Were you as frustrated as we were that you didn't get to vote for the winner of this special edition of the show, who was chosen by the superfans?

Of the other 8 acts in the final, only Angelina Jordan merited double digit support, with 34% of viewers wanting her to win. Angelina won “Norway’s Got Talent” in 2014 when she was just eight-years-old.

Of the other 8 acts in the final, only Angelina Jordan merited double digit support, with 34% of viewers wanting her to win.

