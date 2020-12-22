Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’) leaps to comedy lead actress race for Golden Globes; stays supporting for Oscars and others

Amazon Prime is making a move at the Golden Globes for one of their hottest contenders. Gold Derby has learned that Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) is leaping into the leading comedy category for the Golden Globes. She will remain in the Best Supporting Actress races for Oscars, SAG Awards and at all other upcoming awards.

For the mockumentary sequel from Sacha Baron Cohen, Bakalova plays Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat’s 15-year-old daughter. She secretly follows her father on his latest stateside mission, in which he wants to offer her up to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. With most of the scenes filmed in secret, Borat and Tutar find an America plagued by division, disinformation and bigotry. One of the most shocking scenes is an actual and notorious interview with President Donald J. Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

According to the latest Gold Derby odds, Bakalova’s chief competitors for Best Comedy/Musical Actress are Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) at 37/10, Meryl Streep (“The Prom”) at 4/1, Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”) at 4/1, Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks”) at 5/1 and Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”) at 10/1.

The newcomer has already started an impressive awards streak this month. She won as Best Supporting Actress with the New York Film Critics Circle. She is a nominee for film critics groups from Chicago, Florida and Indiana, although very few awards have been announced so far in this extended season.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions