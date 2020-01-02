Mariah Carey makes MORE Billboard history, but where does ‘All I Want for Christmas’ rank among her #1s? [PHOTO GALLERY]

It’s no surprise that Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is on top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the third week in a row. This is, after all, the week covering Christmas Day. But this chart is actually dated January 4, 2020, which means Carey has done something no other artist has done before. She has had number-one hits in four different decades. (Check out our ranking of all her chart-toppers in the gallery above.)

Carey’s golden age was the 1990s, when she accumulated 14 of her number-one singles: “Vision of Love” (1990), “Love Takes Time” (1990), “Someday” (1991), “I Don’t Wanna Cry” (1991), “Emotions” (1991), “I’ll Be There” (1992), “Dreamlover” (1993), “Hero” (1993), “Fantasy” (1995), “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men (1995), “Always Be My Baby” (1996), “Honey” (1997), “My All” (1998) and “Heartbreaker” with Jay-Z (1999).

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

She had another four number-ones in the 2000s: “Thank God I Found You” with Joe and 98 Degrees (2000), “We Belong Together” (2005), “Don’t Forget About Us” (2005) and “Touch My Body” (2007).

There was a long drought after that. But “All I Want for Christmas,” which she released back in 1994, finally hit the top spot in December 2019, giving her a chart-topper in the 2010s at the last possible minute. By remaining on top on the January 4 chart, she has eked out the first number-one of the 2020s. No artist has ever topped the Hot 100 in that many different decades.

Carey stands alone among solo artists with a total of 19 number-one hits. But she has the second most chart-toppers among all artists, trailing only The Beatles who ruled with 20 different songs. Who knows, maybe the 2020s will bring Carey that 20th hit and extend her lengthy list of chart achievements.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.