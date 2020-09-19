Emmy episode analysis: Marin Hinkle (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) plays matchmaker in ‘A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo’

Marin Hinkle scored her first career Emmy nomination last year for playing Rose on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She returns to the Best Comedy Supporting Actress lineup this year for Season 3 of Amazon’s period comedy. In the hopes of capturing her first win, the actress has submitted the episode “A Jewish Girl Walks into the Apollo” for consideration.

In that Season 3 finale, Rose and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) grow weary of living under Moishe’s (Kevin Pollak) roof, and Abe is struggling to come up with cash. During her afternoon tea, Corinne (Veanne Cox) gushes that Rose’s matchmaking for her daughter has resulted in a proposal, so she gives Rose a set of priceless glassware as a token of her appreciation and boasts about Rose’s skill to the entire garden club.

The idea for a new career in matchmaking fills her head and she rushes to the hospital to pitch a potential match to Benjamin (Zachary Levi). Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is infuriated when she discovers that her mother was trying to set up her ex-fiance, but Rose reveals that her own life was upended just as much as Midge’s, and she is determined to get her old life back without relying on a man.

Let’s examine the pros and cons of this submission.

PROS

After spending plenty of time as the classic “1950s housewife” archetype, Rose fully asserts her own independence and autonomy in this episode. It’s a transition that the show has plotted since Season 2 with the character’s trip to Paris. To watch Hinkle finally empowered is thrilling and makes the viewer root for the character.

The argument between Rose and Midge is one of the highlights of the episode. Hinkle expertly walks a fine line in the scene. She’s full of pent up anger and frustration, but her poised nature demands that she keep a lid on those emotions. Even though she can’t fully erupt like her daughter does, she ends up winning the verbal battle. It’s a performance full of specificity and nuance.

Hinkle’s garden club scene with Veanne Cox is an unexpected comedic highlight. There’s a bubbly energy to the moment, which grabs your attention since it follows a more serious scene. Hinkle carries that heightened feel into the following scene with Levi as well. The joyous comedy of these sequences provides a great contrast to the more serious material Hinkle delivers in her argument with Midge.

CONS

Even though this is a supersized episode, Hinkle doesn’t appear until 11 minutes in. Indeed, her character is off-screen for large chunks of time as Midge and other characters take up the major storylines. That relative lack of screen time could hurt Hinkle’s chances since she is nominated alongside actresses who feature more heavily in their episode submissions.

Hinkle is also nominated alongside her cast-mate Alex Borstein, who has won this category for the past two years. This episode also gives meaty material to Borstein, whose Susie must grapple with the fallout of her gambling addiction. So it’s possible that Hinkle’s submission could result in the two actresses splitting votes, or even help Borstein rack up a third win.

