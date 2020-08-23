Marin Hinkle (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on the ‘extraordinary surprises’ of playing Rose Weissman [WATCH]

“There’s really never any way to prepare for the extraordinary surprises that they offer each time you get a new script,” reveals Marin Hinkle of her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The scripts, of course, come from writer and directors Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The surprises might be that Hinkle’s Rose hails from rural Paris, Oklahoma. But Hinkle received a bigger surprise off camera when she earned a second consecutive Emmy nomination for portraying the matriarch of the Weissman family. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

SEE Amy Sherman-Palladino interview: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

In one hilariously shocking moment during Season 3, Rose abruptly cuts financial ties with her stubborn family who refuse to let a woman sit on the board of their company. Nevermind that she and husband Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are in deep financial trouble. Hinkle gets to launch into one of Rose’s signature tirades and stomp out of the homestead with a portrait of her grandmama tucked under her arm.

“I get so scared,” reveals Hinkle of those fiery monologues. In order to properly deliver Amy and Dan’s “exquisite” dialogue, the actress runs through the speech with “a level of disengagement on set.” She believes that the exercise helps her remove any self consciousness, so that when the cameras rolled she can “let it out as quickly as possible.”

SEE Emmys showdown: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ vs ‘Schitt’s Creek’?

In another fascinating twist, Rose is unable to watch daughter Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) perform a comedy routine. This despite an enlightening trip to France in Season 2. Rose “doesn’t have a great sense of humor about her frailties” according to Hinkle. “In a way she’s less self aware than her daughter is.” Rose may not be prepared to see her daughter make light of the family’s struggles on stage, but she was happy that Rose’s apprehension provided her with a “delicious” drunk scene to play. “She can’t really go there yet,” says Hinkle, “maybe in a year or two she’ll be able to do that.” Until then, Rose will be slinging more martinis.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?