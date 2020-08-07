Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Mark Duplass is entering “The Morning Show” episode “The Interview” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed December 20 and was the 10th and final episode of the first season for the Apple TV+ show.

In this installment, Alex is given co-host approval so she will throw her support behind firing Chip (Duplass). Chip wants Bradley to smuggle Mitch onto the set to do his interview live. Chip and Mitch argue over the interview being called off after a death shocks the whole team.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Duplass is a previous winner on his only other Emmy nomination for “Wild Wild Country.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against “Succession” co-stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, past winners Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) plus previous nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and rookie contender Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”).

