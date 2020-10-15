Mark Sanchez (‘The Masked Singer’ Baby Alien) unmasked interview: ‘Sharing this experience with my little man’ was the best [WATCH]

Former NFL star Mark Sanchez shocked the panelists on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night when it was revealed the sports commentator was hiding beneath the Baby Alien mask. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were way off the mark with their final guesses, which meant none of them earned a point toward the coveted Golden Ear trophy they’re competing for. Watch the Baby Alien’s performance of “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons above.

“My arm kept cramping up,” joked the former quarterback after host Nick Cannon help him pull off the awkward costume. When asked what he enjoyed most about participating in the singing competition, Mark was quick to respond in his unmasked interview. “Sharing this experience with my little man,” he revealed in a more serious tone. “He knows the words to ‘Faith’ now. He knows the words to ‘It’s Time’ by Imagine Dragons we we’ve been rockin’ out in the car. It’s been really fun.”

So who did the panel think Baby Alien was? Jenny thought comedian Nick Kroll was hiding beneath the mask while Ken was certain the crooning creature must have been actor Freddie Prinze Jr. Robin’s guess was “American Pie” star Jason Biggs and Nicole settled on ventriloquist Jeff Dunham. Guest judge Joel McHale was off the mark as well, guessing Aussie heartthrob Eric Bana.

Despite the panel being completely stumped, there were hints within Baby Alien’s clue packages that should have pointed them in the footballer’s direction. The Tony award in Baby Alien’s package was a clue to Mark’s appearance as a guest presenter in 2010. The hot dog was a nod to Mark’s viral sideline moment where he ate a hot dog during a game. The roses were a clue to Mark leading the USC Trojans to a Rose Bowl victory as their MVP.

Baby Alien was the second singer in Group B to be eliminated after Mickey Rourke broke protocol and yanked off his Gremlin mask two weeks ago. Seahorse, Serpent, Crocodile and Whatchamacallit will survive to sing another day. Who do you think will be the next famous face eliminated on “The Masked Singer”?

