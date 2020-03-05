Was Marquise Foster ‘robbed’ of a spot in the ‘Project Runway’ finale? Here’s what fans thought of his elimination [POLL RESULTS]

So close, yet so far. Marquise Foster was eliminated on “Project Runway” just shy of the Fashion Week finale. There was a double elimination in “The Height of Avant-Garde Fashion,” leaving him and Brittany Allen on the outs while Geoffrey Mac, Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama and Nancy Volpe-Beringer advanced to the deciding round of the competition. Did the judges get it right or wrong? Scroll down to see our poll results at the bottom of this post.

Most of the fans we surveyed (58%) said, “He deserved to be eliminated.” It was an avant garde challenge in which the designers had to create innovative looks inspired by the Vessel in New York City. Foster loved the idea of the challenge since he’s a veteran of the ballroom scene and thus had experience with out-there fashion. But the judges weren’t too thrilled with his look. Nina Garcia thought his silver-clad model looked like the Tin Man and that he overthought the design. And guest judge Rachel Brosnahan thought the proportions were off. But he did make cool pants using metal chains.

The other 42% of respondents said he was “robbed” of a spot in the finale, and boy was it a roller coaster for him throughout the season. He won the animal print streetwear challenge, but then he started to struggle and was eliminated in the Ashley Longshore pop art challenge. The very next week Dayoung Kim left the competition for health reasons, which prompted Foster’s return, after which he won the tuxedo challenge. But just like that it all slipped away from him again with this final elimination. In fashion, one day you’re in and the next you’re out. And the next you’re back in. And the next you’re back out.

