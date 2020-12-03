Marsha Stephanie Blake discusses the ‘quiet women’ of Amazon’s ‘I’m Your Woman’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“There were many aspects of Teri that I loved,” reveals Marsha Stephanie Blake in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) about her character in “I’m Your Woman.” She continues about her part in the Rachel Brosnahan film for Amazon, “There’s something about Teri’s stoicism — her quiet. There’s a line in the movie about all these quiet women and there’s something about that she’s a woman of very few words — mostly action. Even if it’s not me, it’s definitely how I imagine myself if I had a perfect world and the perfect manifestation of myself. That’s what I would want to be: A woman of action and not words and someone who is strong, purposeful but vulnerable and determined.”

Blake contends for Best Supporting Actress consideration this winter film awards season with this December release. She individually broke onto the awards circuit last year for her performance in “When They See Us” that earned her an Emmy nomination for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress. She laughs, “Oh my gosh, what doors hasn’t it opened?” Blake is quick to credit showrunner Ava DuVernay for the miniseries’ “incredible” effect on her career.

A two-episode stint on “This is Us” followed later last year, largely opposite series regular Asante Blackk. “I love that set and I love playing Asante’s mom,” reflects Blake. She says about potentially reprising the role, “I love how people think they tell us anything. I have no idea. I didn’t even know how many times I’d be on when I was on last year. Yeah, I don’t know and honestly, I don’t know that they know.”

