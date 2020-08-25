Join our live Q&A chat with ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ nominees Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle and Luke Kirby today at 1 p.m. PDT

You’re invited to participate in our live Q&A chat today at 1 p.m. PDT with three Emmy nominees of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: Marin Hinkle and last year’s winners Tony Shalhoub and Luke Kirby.

The discussion will be moderated by editor Tom O’Neil, who’ll include questions and comments from viewers.

Season 3 of “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” reaped a total of 20 nominations, including a new bid for Best Comedy Series, which it won in 2018.

Other nominations include Best Actress (past champ Rachel Brosnahan), Casting, Costumes, Music and two bids for directing. Two-time past winner of Best Supporting Comedy Actress Alex Borstein returns. Other acting nominees include Sterling K. Brown in supporting and Wanda Sykes in guest.