‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘SNL,’ ‘Watchmen’ and more predicted to win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmys

The Prrimetime Emmys telecast is on Sunday night, September 20, on ABC, but by then most of the awards will already have been handed out. The Creative Arts Awards are where the lion’s share of categories will be announced. So who will win? We’re predicting 29 categories that will be presented between Monday, September 14, and Saturday, September 19. There are many, many more prizes than that up for grabs, but scroll down to see our official predicted winners listed by series; these predictions are based on the combined forecasts of over 1,200 Gold Derby users as of this writing.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is nominated 20 times overall this year, more than any other comedy, and we’re predicting three wins for the show: Best Comedy Guest Actress (Wanda Sykes), Best Music and Lyrics (“One Less Angel” by songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore) and Best Music Supervision. But the lavish period series could come away with more hardware than that in other craft categories honoring costumes, production design, cinematography and more.

We’re also anticipating three wins for “Saturday Night Live”: Best Comedy Guest Actor (Eddie Murphy), Best Variety Series Directing and, of course, Best Variety Sketch Series, which it has won for the last three years in a row. After 45 years on the air, “SNL” has won more Emmys than any other series in history, and with 15 total nominations this year it looks poised to extend that record haul.

The HBO limited series “Watchmen” has more nominations than any other program in any genre (26), but we’re not predicting too many of the categories it’s up for over Creative Arts week. Nevertheless, we’re predicting victories for Best Main Title Design and Best Music Composition for a Movie/Limited Series. That composing award would go to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who would then only need a Tony to complete their EGOT grand slam of showbiz awards. But look for “Watchman” to potentially clean up in many other craft categories as well.

See who else is tipped to win below. Who are you rooting for? And who do you think we might be underestimating?

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Wanda Sykes

Best Music and Lyrics — “One Less Angel”

Best Music Supervision

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Eddie Murphy

Best Variety Series Directing

“DAVE CHAPPELLE: STICKS AND STONES”

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Best Variety Special Writing

“LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: ‘ALL IN THE FAMILY’ AND ‘GOOD TIMES'”

Best Variety Special (Live)

Best Variety Special Directing

“WATCHMEN”

Best Main Title Design

Best Music Composition for a Movie/Limited Series

“BAD EDUCATION”

Best TV Movie

“BECOMING”

Best Documentary Special

“BLACK MIRROR”

Best Drama Guest Actor — Andrew Scott

“BOJACK HORSEMAN”

Best Animated Program

“THE CAVE”

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

“CHEER”

Best Unstructured Reality Program

“COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE”

Best Hosted Nonfiction Program

“FORKY ASKS A QUESTION”

Best Short Form Animated Program

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER”

Best Drama Guest Actress — Cicely Tyson

“THE LAST DANCE”

Best Documentary Series

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”

Best Variety Series Writing

“THE MANDALORIAN”

Best Character Voice-Over Performance — Taika Waititi

“QUEER EYE”

Best Structured Reality Program

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”

Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles

“SEVEN WORLDS,, ONE PLANET”

Best Narrator — David Attenborough

“SUCCESSION”

Best Music Composition for a Series

“UNORTHODOX”

Best Main Title Theme Music

