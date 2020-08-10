Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Matthew Macfadyen is entering the “Succession” episode “This Is Not for Tears” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired October 13 and was the 10th and final episode of the second season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Tom (Macfadyen) admits his unhappiness to Shiv about their relationship. Father-in-law Logan wants Tom to take the fall for the family and become their scapegoat. Logan ultimately decides Kendall will take responsibility, but that all changes at a New York press conference.

2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Macfadyen just received his first career Emmy nomination. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against co-stars Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin, past winners Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) plus previous nominee Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”) and rookie contender Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”).

