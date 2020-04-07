Master songwriter Max Martin got his 23rd number-one hit with The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’: Look back at the other 22 [PHOTO GALLERY]

The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” rose to number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart on March 30. It’s the fifth chart-topper in the R&B singer’s career, but it’s the 23rd chart-topper for one of the men behind the song: co-writer and producer Max Martin, who has helped shape pop music for more than two decades. Click above for the complete list of his number-one songs and how long they spent on top. What’s your favorite Max Martin hit?

Martin started his career in the 1980s with the band It’s Alive before transitioning to writing and producing in the ’90s when he wrote music for pop juggernauts like Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Spears’s debut hit “Baby One More Time” was his very first Billboard chart-topper, but far from his last. He followed those collaborations by teaming up with Pink, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and many more.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has named him Songwriter of the Year a whopping 11 times, but it took him a while to get the same kind of respect from the Grammys. He lost seven times between 2000 and 2014 before finally taking home his first prize in 2015: Producer of the Year (Non-Classical). He followed that with two Album of the Year victories as a producer on Swift’s “1989” and Adele‘s “25.”

To date he has won five Grammys out of 21 total nominations. Those bids include five for Record of the Year and four for Song of the Year (despite his successes he has never actually won the academy’s top writing award). He has also received a remarkable seven noms for Album of the Year including the two aforementioned wins. He even earned an Oscar nomination (and another number-one hit) by penning “Can’t Stop the Feeling” with Justin Timberlake for the animated film “Trolls.” And he shows no signs of slowing down. Blinding indeed.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until nominees are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2021 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.