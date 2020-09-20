Maya Rudolph wins her 2nd Emmy this week for playing Kamala Harris on ‘SNL,’ defeating herself

Maya Rudolph won Best Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live” at the Creative Arts Emmys that aired on Saturday night, September 19, on FXX. She won for playing Senator Kamala Harris in the episode hosted by fellow Emmy winner Eddie Murphy.

Voters probably considered all of Rudolph’s guest appearances as the California senator over the past season, but her official submission is the Murphy episode from December 2019 in which she appears briefly in the cold open, a parody of one of the Democratic debates. Near the end of the sketch, she walks onstage, martini in hand, to interrupt presidential candidate Andrew Yang (played Bowen Yang), lambaste America for withholding its donations from her, and remind us that Americans “could have had this bad bitch.” Rudolph also appears in a later sketch as the Murphy’s beleaguered wife while both of them struggle to deal with family during the holidays.

This was the second Emmy for Rudolph, who won her first Emmy just two nights earlier when she claimed Best Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Connie the Hormone Monstress in the animated series “Big Mouth.” Before this year she had been nominated three times without winning, so she has blown her previous track record out of the water. She may have been helped by the announcement of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden‘s vice presidential running mate; that news coincided with Emmy voting for this year’s winners in August.

Rudolph defeated a field that included Angela Bassett (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Bette Midler (“The Politician”), Wanda Sykes (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Saturday Night Live”) and even herself. Rudolph was also nominated for her recurring role as the Judge on the NBC series “The Good Place.”

