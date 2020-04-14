Megan Danielle (‘The Voice’ knockouts) takes huge risk by singing Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Piece by Piece’ — Did it pay off? [WATCH]

It’s always a risk when an aspiring singer on “The Voice” takes on a song from a well-known artist, but the risk is magnified tenfold when a contestant performs one of their own coach’s classics. Well, Megan Danielle did just that during Monday’s knockouts, belting out Kelly Clarkson‘s “Piece by Piece” while CammWess performed A Great Big World‘s “Say Something.” In the end, Kelly made a “strategic” decision to keep Megan and send home CammWess … but he wasn’t out just yet. John Legend and Nick Jonas both tried to steal CammWess for their teams, with the young artist going “back home” to Team Legend. Do you think Kelly made the right choice for her Season 18 team? Watch the video above.

“I’ve always loved Megan since the blinds,” Kelly said after both artists gave it their all on the stage. The 17-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia originally chose “Remedy” as her blind audition song, with Kelly being the only coach to press her button for the talented teen.

Kelly added she “did not know” what she had with CammWess being that she stole him from Team John Legend in the battles. “It was our first time to work together,” she told him, “and I cried during both of your performances.”

The three-time winning coach told Megan and CammWess, “It’s just a testament to not only how well you sing, but how well you pick a song that you really relate to. You picked a song that means something. I was sitting here the whole time watching you two sing and I was like, ‘God, I can’t believe they’re on my team.'”

If Kelly ends up winning Season 18 with Megan, it would be her third victory following Brynn Cartelli (Season 14), Chevel Shepherd (Season 15) and Jake Hoot (Season 17). John has a single victory under his belt thanks to Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16). And Blake is of course still “The Voice” championship leader with six triumphs: Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3), Danielle Bradbery (Season 4), Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13).

