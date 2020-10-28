Megan Thee Stallion savaged the BET Hip Hop Awards with 3 wins including Artist of the Year, but there was one big shutout

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards were presented on October 27, and Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner with three victories out of her eight nominations: Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year and Best Collaboration (for her remix of “Savage” with Beyonce). “Savage” also won Beyonce the award for Best Featured Verse. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Other champs on Tuesday night included Roddy Ricch, who claimed Album of the Year for “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.” His chart-topping breakthrough solo hit “The Box” also won Song of the Year. Among other chart-topping victors, Pop Smoke won Best New Artist posthumously after his shocking murder in February when he was only 20-years-old.

Chris Brown and Young Thug claimed Best Duo or Group, while Travis Scott was named Best Live Performer. Stormzy from the UK had the Best International Flow. R&B singer Teyana Taylor was the Video Director of the Year, while life was good for Future and Drake, whose “Life is Good” won Best Video. Rapsody was presented with the Lyricist of the Year prize, which she dedicated to female hip-hop trailblazers who paved the way. And Lil Baby‘s “The Bigger Picture” was BET’s choice for Impact Track.

After all that, though, DaBaby came away with nothing despite having 12 nominations, more than any other artist this year. He did win Best New Artist last year, but he’ll have to wait to collect more hardware. What did you think of this year’s winners and the ceremony hosted by the comedy team of 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean)?

