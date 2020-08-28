Will fans rally behind Megan Thee Stallion at the VMAs? Some of our top users think she’ll win

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for four MTV Video Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video for “Savage,” and the recently announced Song of the Summer for “WAP” with Cardi B. According to the combined predictions of our users who have been placing their bets here in our predictions center, she’s not favored to win. But not everyone agrees about that.

As of this writing Post Malone is the Song of the Year front-runner for “Circles” with 37/10 odds while Megan Thee Stallion trails with 5/1 odds, but in a pretty wide-open race she’s backed by four of our Top 24 Users, who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMA winners. Compare that to eight who are predicting “Circles” and six who are betting on “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. So this could be anybody’s game.

In the race for Best Hip-Hop Video, Roddy Ricch is the favorite to win with 69/20 odds for “The Box,” one of the biggest hits of 2020. It spent 11 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Again, Megan Thee Stallion is ranked third with 9/2 odds, and again four of our Top 24 Users think she’ll pull off an upset. And there’s good reason to think so. “The Box” peaked several months ago, and Ricch didn’t make the final three for Best New Artist, which may indicate more limited support from fans voting online.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, has been making headlines. Her raunchy hit “WAP” has been a lightning rod of controversy due to its explicit lyrics, and it has ruled the Hot 100 for two weeks as of this writing, putting her fresh in fans’ minds as voting has taken place. And she recently alleged that she was shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez. So her fans may especially want to rally behind her here. Several of our Top Users seem to think so. Do you agree?

