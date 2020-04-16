Melissa King on the rise in our ‘Top Chef: All-Stars’ odds after winning 2 challenges in a row

Melissa King won the last two elimination challenges on “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.,” emerging victorious in “Strokes of Genius” and “You’re So Fresh.” As host and judge Tom Colicchio noted, that means she has already won half the challenges. So is she the chef to beat? More and more of the fans we’ve surveyed in our predictions center think so. Check out our odds here, and place your own bets this week and every week before Thursday night’s show.

Going into week three King was down in fifth place with 44/1 odds based on the combined predictions of fans. But after winning “Strokes” with a soup that the judges thought was Michelin-star quality she rose to second place with 9/2 odds. Now after winning “Fresh” with another outstanding soup dish she still ranks second, but her odds have improved to 18/5 as of this writing.

King previously competed in the season 12 Boston edition of the series. It took her 11 episodes to win her first challenge that season, and she was ultimately eliminated in fourth place, so she’s already off to a much better start. But the cheftestant our users are betting on is still Gregory Gourdet, who actually competed against King in season 12 and outlasted her, finishing second in that competition.

Gourdet holds a narrow lead with 7/2 odds after winning the first elimination challenge of the season in “It’s Like They Never Left” and then winning the “Fresh” quickfire challenge. He didn’t win that elimination challenge, but he was on the winning team with King. So if King wants to be the queen of “Top Chef” season 17, she may have to get through him — again.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.