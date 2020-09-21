Memphis Garrett (‘Big Brother 22’) says ‘it’s time’ for David Alexander to go home

Sunday night in the “Big Brother 22” house, Memphis Garrett nominated two pawns for eviction in the first official backdoor plan of the season. The Head of Household put Da’Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell on the block, but his real target is exactly who you’d expect: David Alexander. Memphis has been gunning for David since week two, when he infamously called him a “rookie” who needed to prove himself in the game.

“I’ve nominated Da’Vonne and Kevin, but they’re basically just pawns so I can backdoor David,” Memphis later explained in the Diary Room. “He’s not in my alliance. He does nothing for my game so get rid of him. It’s time.”

David has had a rough few days in the “BB22” house. After last week’s eviction plan to oust Tyler Crispen went awry, his fellow housemates Da’Vonne and Kevin blamed David for not voting the way he said he would. In reality, it was Nicole Franzel who changed her vote and eliminated Ian Terry in order to keep her “Committee” alliance strong and prevent then-HOH Dani Briones from having to cast a tie-breaking vote. Now the girls are giddily framing David to make it look like he’s the one who flipped.

Despite Da’Vonne and Kevin losing faith in David, he told the camera he plans on using the Veto on one of them if he happens to win it during Wednesday’s episode. That would directly break his so-called “deal” with Memphis. “I just shook on a deal that saved me from the block,” David explained to the camera, “[but] this is ‘Big Brother.’ If I get picked for Veto, I’m gonna play to win and save a friend.”

SEE ‘Big Brother’ slop: What are the ingredients and rules?

Da’Vonne claimed she knew she’d be going up on the block this week, but she’s still not aware that she’s a pawn. “In order to stay in this house, I’m gonna have to win this Veto,” she declared. “The ‘Da’Vonne can’t win a comp’ curse? It broke last week! So let’s just hope that I can keep this thing going.”

The other pawn, Kevin, reminded the audience he’s already been on the block three times and survived each time. “Maybe I can survive again — maybe,” he told the camera. “The only way I can possibly get out of this is win Veto. So on this next Veto, a girl’s gonna fight. I’m taking off my earrings right now, cause we about to scrap.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “Big Brother” Season 22 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.