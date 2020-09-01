‘America’s Got Talent’ episode 17 recap: Final night of quarter-finals includes performances from Brandon Leake and Celina [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“America’s Got Talent” continued the final phase of its unconventional season 15 on Tuesday with the third live performance show of the summer. In this quarter-finals round, which consists of four episodes, 11 acts per night will perform for the judges. After each round of performances, three acts will advance to the semi-finals based on the overnight audience vote, then the 4th, 5th and 6th vote-getters will compete live for the Dunkin’ Save which one will earn and another will be saved by the judges.

On the September 1 live show, Simon Cowell was still absent while recovering from surgery, leaving Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on their own on the panel of judges. The line-up for this final night of quarter-finals was led by Howie’s Golden Buzzer act spoken word artist Brandon Leake. He was joined by comedian Alex Hooper, acrobats Bello Sisters, vocalists Celina, Kenadi Dodds, Thomas Day, and Resound, cheerleaders C.A. Wildcats, dancers Divas & Drummers of Compton and Noah Epps, and puppeteers Lightwave Theatre Company.

Based on performances from the August 11, August 18 and August 25 live shows the artists already in the semi-finals are: singers Archie Williams, Cristina Rae, Shaquira McGrath, Daniela Tuleshova and Roberta Battaglia, sword swallower Brett Loudermilk, twin sister entertainers Double Dragon, mentalist Max Major, dancers BAD Salsa, aerialist Alan Silva, choral group Voices of Our City Choir, dance group W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew, diabolo duo Spyros Bros, drummer Malik Dope, and daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

Below, follow along with our live blog as we recap all the action on “America’s Got Talent” Season 15 Episode 17 in our minute-by-minute blog.