The year of Merritt Wever: She could go on an ‘Unbelievable’ ‘Run’ at the Emmys with TWO leading roles

Merritt Wever has won two Emmys. In 2020 she could win two more, and for the first time she’d be nominated as a leading lady. She starred last fall in Netflix’s “Unbelievable” as a detective tracking down a serial rapist. And this spring she headlines HBO’s “Run” as a wife and mother who impulsively runs off with an old flame (Domhnall Gleeson). Will she be nominated for both performances? Could she even win for two leading roles in one night?

Wever has already made an awards impact with her performance in “Unbelievable.” She was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actress at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards — her first nominations at both of those events. We currently rank her third at the Emmys with odds of 5/1 based on the combined predictions of more than 1,000 Gold Derby users. Just behind her in fourth place is her “Unbelievable” co-star Kaitlyn Dever with 15/2 odds.

Dever plays one of the victims of the sexual predator, and it would be cause for celebration if both women are nominated, but it might be a curse as well as a blessing. They could split votes if fans of the limited series don’t agree on which performance is their favorite, which could help current front-runner Regina King (“Watchmen”) and her nearest foe Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), neither of whom face the risk of competing against other actors from their shows.

Meanwhile, “Run” just premiered on April 12, so it hasn’t been tested with any awards groups yet, but critics like it, and it’s executive produced by last year’s Emmy darling Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge won Best Comedy Actress for “Fleabag” last year, so fans of that performance might transfer their support to Weaver for this one. Weaver currently gets 13/2 odds from our users, placing her fourth behind three other past Emmy winners: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”).

It’s not uncommon for actors to receive multiple Emmy nominations in one year, but it’s unusual to be nominated twice as a lead. There are several others who could do it this year including Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Morning Show”), Steve Carell (“The Morning Show” and “Space Force”) and Aaron Paul (“El Camino” and “Westworld”). However, Wever is the only one who currently ranks among our predicted nominees for two lead performances.

And her track record shows she’s a force to be reckoned with if we’re right that she’ll be nominated twice. She has only lost once when nominated. She contended for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for “Nurse Jackie” in 2012, but lost to Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”). Then she won that category in 2013 and won Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for “Godless” (2018). She may be about to double that total.

