Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Meryl Streep is entering the “Big Little Lies” episode “I Want to Know” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This program aired July 21, 2019 and was the seventh and final of the second season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Mary Louise (Streep) is questioned in the courtroom by Celeste, who also accuses her of raising abusive sons. Celeste is awarded custody of her children, causing Mary Louise to leave Monterey Bay.

Streep is a three-time Oscar winners who has also prevailed three times at the Emmys for “Holocaust,” “Angels in America” and “Five Came Back.” For this 2020 contest, she is up against reigning champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), past winners Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), previous nominees Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) and Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and rookie contender Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

