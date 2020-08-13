Will Meryl Streep (‘Big Little Lies’) become 34th actor to win Emmy for a David E. Kelley show?

To date, legendary TV producer David E. Kelley has helped a whopping 33 actors take home Emmy Awards, including Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard for the first season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Dern is nominated again at the 2020 Emmys, but this time around she’s joined by new cast member Meryl Streep. Will Streep become the 34th performer to thank Kelley at the Emmy podium (albeit virtually)? Tour our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve prevailed from Kelley’s roster of shows, including “Boston Legal,” “The Practice” and “Ally McBeal.”

Interestingly enough, Streep’s Best Drama Supporting Actress category contains three nominees who won the last time they were up for these exact same roles: Julia Garner (“Ozark”) in 2019, Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) in 2018 and Dern (“BLL,” back when it was a limited series) in 2017. The category is rounded out by Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”) and Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Streep played Mary Louise on “Big Little Lies,” the mother of Perry (Skarsgard) who died mysteriously the previous season. During her relatively short time on the series Mary Louise found time to feud with almost everybody, including daughter-in-law Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Celeste’s friend Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Perry’s assault victim Jane (Shailene Woodley). The season (and series?) ended with Streep failing in court to take custody of Celeste’s kids, then leaving Monterey Bay in disgrace.

The fact that Streep has a co-star in her category could end up negatively affecting both her and Dern’s Emmy chances, as voters may be torn between them. Last year Garner pulled off a victory for “Ozark” in part by capitalizing on a four-way vote-split between “Game of Thrones” co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Likewise, Newton had a similar circumstance the previous year as three ladies from “The Handmaid’s Tale” — Anne Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Yvonne Strahovski — likely canceled their votes.

While Streep is mostly known for her film work, winning three Oscars for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “The Iron Lady” (2011), she’s also no stranger to television. In fact, Streep already has three Emmys on her mantel for acting in the limited series “Holocaust” (1978) and “Angels in America” (2004) and narrating “Five Came Back” (2017). Will “Big Little Lies” earn her Emmy #4 next month?

