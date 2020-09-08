Meryl Streep or Cicely Tyson should receive the 2021 SAG life achievement award [Poll Results]

Our recent Gold Derby poll results show that either Meryl Streep or Cicely Tyson should be the next actress to receive the life achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Since it’s been three men in a row for the most recent ceremonies, we only offered 10 actresses in our poll. Streep and Tyson were the only two ladies with double digit support. All of them have two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 70 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works.

Here are the final poll results with awards info about each actress:

MERYL STREEP (30%)

Three-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Iron Lady”) in 21 nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Holocaust,” “Angels in America,” “Five Came Back”) in five nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

CICELY TYSON (22%)

One-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All”) in 16 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; TV Hall of Fame.

GLENN CLOSE (9%)

Seven-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“Serving in Silence,” “Damages”) in 14 nominations.

JANE FONDA (9%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Klute,” “Coming Home”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“The Dollmaker”) in five nominations; AFI life achievement.

SHIRLEY MACLAINE (7%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Terms of Endearment”) in six nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Gypsy in My Soul”) in six nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

GENA ROWLANDS (7%)

Two-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“The Betty Ford Story,” “Face of a Stranger,” “Hysterical Blindness”) in eight nominations; Honorary Academy Award.

JESSICA LANGE (6%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Tootsie,” “Blue Sky”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Grey Gardens,” “American Horror Story”) in 10 nominations.

SALLY FIELD (5%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) in three nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Sybil,” “E.R.,” “Brothers and Sisters”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors.

BARBRA STREISAND (4%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Funny Girl,” “A Star Is Born”) in five nominations; four-time Emmy winner (“My Name Is Barbra,” “Barbra: The Concert,” “Timeless”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DIANE KEATON (1%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Annie Hall”) in four nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement.

When we built our poll, the following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Edward Asner (2002), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Betty White (2010), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).