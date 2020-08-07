Michael Douglas (‘The Kominsky Method’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Michael Douglas is entering “The Kominsky Method” episode “A Libido Sits in the Fridge” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program streamed October 25 and was the fourth episode of the second season for the Netflix show.

In this installment, Lisa suggests to Sandy (Douglas) that they have a friendship without sex. He later joins Lisa for an evening watching movies, involving wine, popcorn, Cialis and the police.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Douglas now has his seventh and eighth career nominations (for producing and acting this year) and won in 2013 for “Behind the Candelabra.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against previous winners Ted Danson (“The Good Place”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), past nominees Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”) and Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) and rookie contender Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions