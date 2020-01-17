Watch Michael Grimm sing ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’ on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

It has been a decade since singer Michael Grimm came to fame as the season 5 winner of “America’s Got Talent.” He is the only past winner of the reality show to compete on season 2 of “AGT: The Champions.” He edged out child opera singer Jackie Evancho to win back in 2010. While she has gone on to international stardom, he has been content to headline a long-running show in Las Vegas.

Michael recalls that he’d been inspired to enter “AGT” to try and win some money to help his grandparents recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. He never expected to take the top prize, fully expecting it to go to Jackie. “In my mind, she had already won.” Indeed as he explains, “I knew they were going to announce her name.”

Michael readily admits to being unprepared for the onslaught of attention. “It was scary.” And he reveals that he did not act on every opportunity that came his way. “I just kind of took a step back and let fame pass me by.” But he says he is ready to return to the spotlight.

Take a look at Michael Grimm in performance as he delivers a heart-wrenching rendition of the Etta James classic “I’d Rather Go Blind” on the January 20 episode of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Do you think he will inspire one of the judges to press their Golden Buzzer. Or will he win over the audience vote? Sound off in the comments section below.

