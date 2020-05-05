Michael Williams wins ‘The Voice’ 4-way knockout: Can he advance to Top 9 thanks to ‘Sign of the Times’? [WATCH]

Monday night on “The Voice” Top 17 performance show, the winner of the four-way knockout was finally revealed: Michael Williams of Team Nick. This 18-year-old pop singer from Mason, Ohio beat out Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake), Nelson Cade III (Team Legend) and Samantha Howell (Team Kelly) to earn a spot in the live playoffs. Michael then joined the rest of the Top 17 in a special remote show filmed across the nation from all of the artists’ homes. Do you think Michael can make it into next week’s Top 9 thanks to his cover of Harry Styles‘ “Sign of the Times”? Watch the performance above and make your predictions before Tuesday’s results episode.

Michael became the fifth and final member of Nick Jonas‘ team for Season 18, though some of them will be cut on Tuesday night. Only one of the five artists (Michael, Thunderstorm Artis, Allegra Miles, Arei Moon and Roderick Chambers) will make it through based on America’s vote, and then Nick will get to choose a second one to advance to the Top 9. It’s possible one of the remaining three contestants will survive, too, but that will be up to the live instant save vote.

“Oh my God, you’re so rock and roll, man,” declared Kelly Clarkson from her home in Montana. “That was so cool! I love your look. I love your sound. I love what you did at the tail end of [Harry’s] song. That’s one of my favorite ones actually of his. And I love that you also made it your own. You did a really good job, dude. You’re really cool. I think you’re like the rock and roll vibe of this show.”

SEE ‘The Voice’ Coaches Ranked Worst To Best: All 14 From Gwen To Blake

Nick, from his home in Los Angeles, congratulated Michael for winning the four-way knockout and added, “I will say, we picked this song and obviously Harry is a phenomenal vocalist and really a stylist with his voice. You just set the bar just as high if not higher and I’m really proud of you for that vocal performance.”

In his “The Voice” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “The song selection here was good and fitting, but unfortunately it didn’t quite live up to the original. And like Roderick’s I think he would have benefited from being on the studio stage with a large production behind him to add weight and feeling to the song, filling in the gaps that his voice wasn’t rising to. Kelly was into the “rock n roll vibe” that he presented.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 gift card for each results show and a spot on our Season 18 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions