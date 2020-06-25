Michael Zegen (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’) on the evolution of Joel and Midge: ‘It’s time for both of them to branch out on their own’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We’ve really kind of hit our stride,” says Michael Zegen of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 3. He plays Joel Maisel in Amazon’s period comedy, and the newest season moves the character’s life into exciting new directions. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Zegen looks forward to the challenge of each new script, admitting that he is constantly learning “who Joel really is. I find out little bits and pieces from episode to episode.” While the character may have started out as somewhat of an antagonist in the beginning of the series, creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino have charted a sympathetic path to redemption for Joel. Zegen acknowledges that this was probably always part of their plan, “that he was going to be this three dimensional character, rather than this one note villain.”

SEE Marin Hinkle interview: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Of course, lingering regret about cheating on ex-wife Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) still impacts his every action. “I think this guilt will stay with him forever,” suggests Zegen. In Season 3, these feelings manifest as Joel becomes increasingly involved in the marriage troubles of his best friend Archie (Joel Johnstone).

Multiple failed attempts to intervene with Archie lead to friction in the pair of friends. It comes to a boiling point when the duo erupt in a public brawl in a bar. It’s a tense moment for the characters, but the actor had a blast shooting the sequence. “There were a few injuries involved,” jokes the actor. “I knocked knees with Joel Johnstone a few times. I could barely walk for a few days.” But seeing the thrilling finished project was worth the pain. Upon realizing that Joel has fought someone in each season of “Maisel, Zegen adds: “He likes to solve problems with his fists.”

SEE Jane Lynch interview: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Joel’s romantic life also provides exciting scenes for the actor to dig his teeth into. Though he is constantly asked whether Midge and Joel will ever get back together, he admits “I don’t know if it’s ever going to work with Midge.” Instead he believes that “it’s time for both of them to branch out on their own.”

A new opportunity to branch out arrives courtesy of the new night club Joel opens in Chinatown. This business venture leads him to meet Mei (Stephanie Hsu), and the pair strike up an unlikely relationship. “I feel like he’s self-sabotaged every relationship he’s been in,” says Zegen of Joel’s history. And this new romance is certainly not devoid of arguments. But this pairing feels unexpected and the actor enjoys the possibilities of expanding Joel’s life beyond the scope of Midge. “I think he’s ready for something,” reveals Zegen.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions