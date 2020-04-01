‘The Bachelor’s’ Michelle Money is ‘filled with hope’ as daughter is in ‘stable condition’ after brain surgery

“The Bachelor” star Michelle Money is “filled with hope” as her 15-year-old daughter Brielle is “right on track” to recovery after a skateboarding accident that put her on life support earlier this week.

“It has been a pretty good day,” Money posted on Instagram on Tuesday night, a day after Brielle underwent successful surgery. “Brielle is right on track with what the doctors expected.”

In an Instagram video posted on her boyfriend Mike Weir‘s page on Tuesday, Money revealed that Brielle was in “stable condition.”

Money, 39, shared in her post that she returned to the hospital after regrouping at home and will now stay there until Brielle wakes up, which will likely be sometime this weekend, out of coronavirus concerns. Because the hospital only permits one visitor at a time due to the pandemic, Money’s ex-husband and Brielle’s father, Ryan Money, won’t be able to visit for now.

“Every time we leave the hospital, we run the risk of becoming infected and bringing it into the PICU. The worst thing that could happen is for us to start feeling sick and not be able to be here when Brielle wakes up,” she wrote. “Not worth risking. So, I am going to stay at the hospital until she does. Most likely on Saturday or Sunday. Send prayers to Ryan because I know this is going to be so difficult to not see her, but it’s the right move.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelor Pad” alum also thanked her followers for their support and prayers she’s received since she announced on Monday that Brielle suffered “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull” from a skateboarding accident, during which she wasn’t wearing a helmet.

SEE ‘Bachelor’ star Michelle Money says daughter’s ‘surgery went great’ after skateboarding accident

“As I sit here next to Brielle tonight I am filled with hope and love and support. I know all of your prayers have made the difference. Thank you so much. Every. Single. One of you,” she wrote. “Huge thank you to the nurses and doctors at Primary Childrens hospital! You are all hero’s [sic]!! Thank you to our neighbors, friends and family who have done their best to support us during this important time of social distancing!”

In an emotional, teary Instagram video on Wednesday, Money expressed regret for letting Brielle talk her out of wearing a helmet and her heretofore “lenient” parenting — a result, she says, of being a divorced single mom and trying to be friends with her daughter.

“I have been such a pushover and so lenient in a world where we can’t afford to be friends first with out children. We just can’t. I have been a parent second and a friend first, and if I could go back and change that, I would. And now more than ever, our kids need parents who are responsible and who know what’s best for them,” she said. “I should’ve put the helmet on her before she left. I should’ve physically put it on her because I am her mother. And somewhere along the line — and I know a lot of it is because of guilt I feel because her dad and I got divorced — but somewhere along the line, I stopped making being her mother the top priority and I started making being her friend more important.”

SEE ‘The Bachelor’ alum Michelle Money’s daughter is on life support after skateboarding accident

Money urged parents to be more strict with their children and to not make the same mistake she did. “I regret not being a parent first. If there’s anything anyone can learn from this, it would be that. Make it your job for your children to hate you until they are out of the house. And that is probably great parenting,” she continued. “I haven’t prioritized things the right way and I’m telling you now it’s going to change. … Put the helmet on them in every sense of the phrase. Put the helmet on so they can be safe.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions