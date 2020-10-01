Mickey Rourke (‘The Masked Singer’ Gremlin) unmasked interview following historic self-elimination [WATCH]

History was made on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer” when Oscar-nominated actor Mickey Rourke became the first performer in the reality TV show’s history to unmask and eliminate himself. The 68-year-old was dressed as a fluffy, purple Gremlin and apparently decided one song was enough, promptly ripping off his mask before the audience even had a chance to vote. Watch Mickey’s performance of “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King above.

“I was in the neighborhood,” the iconic movie star told host Nick Cannon in his end-of-show interview when asked why he decided to appear on the Fox singing competition. “I do like the show. I watched like four episodes and they asked me, ‘Would you be interested?’ So I watched from the very beginning and all that sh**, ya know?”

Even though Gremlin was prematurely unmasked, the panelists still had an opportunity to make a few guesses. Jenny McCarthy was spot on predicting the star of “The Wrestler,” but her counterparts weren’t so clever. Robin Thicke thought Gremlin was Jerry Lee Lewis while Ken Jeong was certain he was Stone Cold Steve Austin. Nicole Scherzinger didn’t have a chance to name anyone.

Despite Jenny being the only panelist to guess Gremlin’s true identity, several hints in his clue package were pointing the panelists in Mickey’s direction. The iron in Gremlin’s package was a clue to Mickey’s role as Ivan Vanko in “Iron Man 2.” The “loves to cook” mention was a hint to Mickey’s pen name “Eddie Cook.”

Mickey is an actor, screenwriter and former boxer. He won a Golden Globe and BAFTA for his role as Robin Ramzinski/Randy “The Ram” Robinson in “The Wrestler.” Known for his unpredictable and sometimes difficult behavior, it should come as no surprise that the Hollywood icon eliminated himself from “The Masked Singer” due to his extreme discomfort inside the costume.

Gremlin became the first singer to be eliminated from Group B and the second singer eliminated on Season 4. Busta Rhymes (Dragon) was eliminated from Group A in week one. Due to Mickey’s his self-elimination, Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit automatically advanced to the next round.

