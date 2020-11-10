Miranda Lambert predicted to extend her CMA Awards record for Female Vocalist of the Year

The two all-time biggest CMA Award winners for Female Vocalist of the Year are nominated again in 2020: seven-time champ Miranda Lambert and five-time victor Carrie Underwood. So will Lambert extend her record, or will Underwood come closer to tying it?

According to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, it looks like Lambert will win again, as she did in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. In fact, she has won more than half of the times she has been nominated in the past (seven out of 13, or a 54% success rate). This time she gets leading odds of 11/2, including support from 16 of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s CMAs.

And for good reason: she’s the most nominated artist of the year with seven bids (she’s up for every award she was eligible for, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year for “Wildcard”). This year’s haul brings her all-time total to 55 nominations, which is more than any other female artist in CMA history. So it would be fitting for her to extend her benchmark for Female Vocalist.

Underwood is next in line with 13/2 odds, though only two of our Top 24 Users think she’ll prevail. She took home this award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016 and 2018, so she has actually won more recently than Lambert, but unlike Lambert she only has one other nomination this year: Entertainer of the Year. Don’t feel too bad for her, though: even though we think she’ll lose this contest, we think she’ll actually win Entertainer, which isn’t a bad consolation prize.

It may seem odd that Underwood might win the Entertainer title and not be considered the best female vocalist, but it’s actually common for the top prize to deviate from the vocalist categories. For instance, Garth Brooks won three times in the last four years (2016, 2017, 2019) without even being nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year, and in 2018 Keith Urban won Entertainer but lost Male Vocalist to Chris Stapleton.

So it looks like there will be good news for both women when awards are handed out on November 11. Do you agree?

