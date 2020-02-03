Mighty Miss Monster kills it on ‘The Masked Singer,’ but is Ken Jeong right that she’s Dolly Parton?

There were some soulful voices on the debut show of Season 3’s “The Masked Singer,” and among them was the Mighty Miss Monster. With one eye, this short furry Godzilla-like creature was positively huggable, and the voice underneath the costume: all soul. Singing Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About,” the mystery lady brought down the house. Although the large costume consumed her, she had a strong stage presence and there was something that screamed “diva star” about her. But which famous face is hiding behind all that pink fur?

As for the judges’ guesses, Jenny McCarthy declared it was Mary J. Blige, while Nicole Scherzinger announced it was Dionne Warwick. Ken Jeong may have it right; he said it was Dolly Parton.

The lady looks to be petite (Parton is five feet tall). Miss Monster’s clues included: a country twang, hair spray, being misunderstood. All of this adds up to Parton’s over the top wigs, her chirpy demeanor, her country heritage and her early beginnings when she was not taken seriously due to her over-the-top sexy looks.

At the conclusion of her performance, Miss Monster appeared a little exhausted, and rightfully so — she was wearing a cumbersome and albeit suffocating costume. However, if it is Parton underneath that monster, let’s keep in mind she’s 70-something. Thank you Nick Cannon for holding her hand. Can’t wait to hear more from this little lady Monster!

Who do YOU think Miss Monster is on “The Masked Singer”? Give us your best guesses down below. Miss Monster returns for the Group A Playoffs on Wednesday night. See the full schedule.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions