Motion Picture Sound Editors 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User KING for a great score of 71.43% when predicting the Motion Picture Sound Editors winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with seven other people at that percentage but has a better point score total of 7,929 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 700 people worldwide predicted these MPSE Golden Reel Awards champs in seven film categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got five out of the seven categories correct, with such movie champs as “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Parasite,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Echo in the Canyon,” “Toy Story 4” and “Rocketman.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Editors predicting, the first spot is a tie at 57.14% for Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble and myself. Zach Laws and Rob Licuria are then tied with 42.86%. Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan are tied at 28.57%. See Editors’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions