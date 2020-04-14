‘Mrs. America’ cast: See the 17 stars in character as 1970s activists [PHOTOS]

The FX miniseries “Mrs. America” debuts on Hulu with its first three episodes on April 15, with single episodes available each following Wednesday through May 27 under the new “FX on Hulu” banner forged out of the acquisition of Fox by Disney. The Television Academy has ruled that such shows will count toward FX’s tally, to which “Mrs. America” is expected to add considerably, bolstered by “universal acclaim” in the reviews tallied by Metacritic. Showrunner Dahvi Waller and lead directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck assembled an all-star cast of seasoned industry favorites bound for Emmy nominations galore. Click through our gallery above of the official character publicity portraits of all 17 series regulars and special guest stars.

Executive producer Cate Blanchett contends in the Best Movie/Limited Actress race for her first Emmy nomination in the eponymous role; John Slattery plays her character’s husband and is the only male main cast member, so is the show’s only bid in the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor category. “Mrs. America” depicts the historical and historic campaign during the 1970s to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress contenders Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, Margo Martindale and Jeanne Tripplehorn portray real-life figures central to the women’s movement, while Kayli Carter and Sarah Paulson play invented composites who oppose feminism. Recurring players Adam Brody, Jay Ellis, Bria Henderson, James Marsden and Niecy Nash are ineligible for Emmy consideration because they fall short of appearing in five percent of the series’ total running time, which means 22 minutes in this case.

