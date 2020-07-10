‘Mrs. America’ Emmy interviews: Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, creator Dahvi Waller and more [WATCH]

“Mrs. America” tells a true story of feminist history from both sides of the political divide. The FX on Hulu limited series explores the fight over the Equal Rights Amendment from the point of view of Phyllis Schlafly (played by two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett), an anti-feminist Republican who helped to stop it from being ratified into the US Constitution. But will it get the votes it needs to pass at the Emmys? Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with top awards contenders from the show.

In addition to movie star Blanchett in a rare TV role, the series features a number of longtime awards favorites playing recognizable historical figures. Two-time Emmy champ Uzo Aduba plays feminist politician Shirley Chisholm. Emmy nominee Rose Byrne plays activist Gloria Steinem. Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks plays Republican feminist Jill Ruckelshaus. Three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale plays US congresswoman Bella Abzug. And six-time Emmy winner Tracey Ullman plays activist Betty Friedan. Another Emmy-winner, Sarah Paulson, has a standout role as fictional composite character Alice Macray.

That stacked ensemble could potentially stack the Emmy acting races, and the series also has awards-friendly firepower behind the camera. “Mrs. America” was created by Dahvi Waller, an Emmy winner for producing “Mad Men” whose writing credits also include “Desperate Housewives,” “Eli Stone” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” Directors and executive producers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are the pair behind acclaimed indie films “Half Nelson” and “Sugar” as well as the blockbuster “Captain Marvel.” Director Amma Asante is a BAFTA-winning filmmaker who has also helmed episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

And Emmy voters have honored true stories of real-life conservative politicians before: consider the Sarah Palin docudrama “Game Change,” which won five Emmys including Best Movie/Miniseries in 2012. Will this project do just as well? Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team has to say.

